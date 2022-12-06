×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Gabuza fuelled by Hunt's criticism

Striker says coach has winning mentality and wants excellence

06 December 2022 - 09:01
Neville Khoza Journalist
Thamsanqa Gabuza of SuperSport United and Pentjie Zulu of Swallows FC during the DStv Premiership match between SuperSport United and Swallows FC.
Thamsanqa Gabuza of SuperSport United and Pentjie Zulu of Swallows FC during the DStv Premiership match between SuperSport United and Swallows FC.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

The criticism SuperSport United striker Thamsanqa Gabuza received from coach Gavin Hunt earlier this season encouraged him to double his efforts.

Gabuza was criticised by Hunt when he missed a sitter in front of goal during their goalless draw against Orlando Pirates at Lucas Moripe Stadium, which would have seen the club win that match.

The striker didn’t join Matsatsantsa a Pitori for a pre-season following a hamstring injury.

Gabuza said he worked tirelessly to convince Hunt that he can be trusted again. “The problem is, I had a hamstring during the pre-season and I didn’t start with the team, but now I've recovered and I’m trying to score as many goals as I can for the team and help them,” Gabuza said.

“As a striker, I have to assist and score, that’s our job every time we play. It’s like working hard everyday, you must know your strengths. As you can see, I’m playing with the leading goalscorer, Bradley Grobler, who is always pushing me to work harder.

“As for coach Gavin, he has a winning mentality. His teams always have winning mentality, like [Bidvest] Wits and SuperSport before; he won trophies and he came back here with that mentality to win trophies again.

“He wants us to chase something out of nothing and we must play to win silverware. As a striker you must score or create, that’s your job to do all the time.”

Asked if he was responding to Hunt with his goal celebration each time he scores, the 35-year-old said that was a way to accept a challenge from the coach.

“Gavin is a good coach and he is different. When he is at training he is different from when we are playing official match...” he said.

“He is like a father or a brother and always demands more. He wants me to score goals and always encourages me to do something for the team." 

Mayo wants guarantees before his son joins Downs

Khanyisa has been heavily linked to Sundowns in recent months. It is understood that the Brazillians will submit a bid for him to Cape Town City in ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Parker bags coaching badge, looks further

TS Galaxy forward Bernard Parker is inspired by the likes of Daine Klate, Musa Nyatama, and Morgan Gould who all ventured into coaching after their ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Sundowns Ladies win big at Super League Awards function

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies were the big winners at the 2022 Hollywoodbets Super League Awards on Saturday afternoon.
Sport
2 days ago

Billiat, Jali among those free to find new clubs

With a month before the January transfer window period opens, there are few players in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) whose contracts are up for ...
Sport
3 days ago

Mayo wants guarantees before his son joins Downs

Khanyisa has been heavily linked to Sundowns in recent months. It is understood that the Brazillians will submit a bid for him to Cape Town City in ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Parker bags coaching badge, looks further

TS Galaxy forward Bernard Parker is inspired by the likes of Daine Klate, Musa Nyatama, and Morgan Gould who all ventured into coaching after their ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Sundowns Ladies win big at Super League Awards function

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies were the big winners at the 2022 Hollywoodbets Super League Awards on Saturday afternoon.
Sport
2 days ago

Billiat, Jali among those free to find new clubs

With a month before the January transfer window period opens, there are few players in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) whose contracts are up for ...
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...