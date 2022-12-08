The PSL-SuperSport relationship has grown in the 16 years since the two parties entered into an agreement which shook local football.
Last week, the PSL issued an ITT (invitation to tender) which was also published in this newspaper, alerting interested companies to submit bids to own the broadcast rights for a period of five years. Closing date to tender is December 19 at 5pm and Werksman Attorneys will be handling the bids.
In 2007, as the PSL and then rights-holders engaged in a public spat regarding the broadcast rights, SuperSport entered the fray by signing a deal worth R1‚6bn, heralding a new era in domestic football. Suddenly, PSL clubs enjoyed increased income in grants and more sponsors flowed.
The parties renewed the relationship in 2011 for another five years from the 2012-13 season, in a contract worth over R2bn. In 2017, when it was renewed, PSL financials show SuperSport paid the league R600m per year, with the exception being 2020, when the amount decreased to R586m because sport had been halted by Covid.
The PSL has, sadly, not published any financial statements since 2020, but it is common knowledge they lost revenue when Absa pulled out as the Premiership's title sponsor two years ago. Then, they had for the first time clocked over a billion rand in income.
They subsequently lost Telkom, who paid them nearly R60m in 2020. But the league is expected to make a recovery, with Covid-19 restrictions long having been lifted and a new backer, Carling Black Label, having been brought on board.
In another positive, several big matches sold out this season, a sign that local football remains popular.
These developments could mean the PSL will value their rights way above the current R2,2bn which SuperSport has paid over the past five years.
Broadcast deal tender comes at right time for league
With Covid over, league should get another lucrative deal
Image: Lefty Shivambu
'There's lot of value in PSL TV rights'
