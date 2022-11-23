In a twist of fate, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has returned to Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates legend, Jerry Sikhosana, his national team jersey which he wore during his appearance at the 1998 Fifa World Cup.
During a surprise appearance on the Marawa Sports Worldwide on Tuesday, Lesufi brought along the framed jersey, which Sikhosana had thrown into a crowd of fans nearly 24 years ago. Lesufi and some other fans collected the jersey and returned it to him accompanied by media personality Thabo Mokwele.
A surprised Sikhosana thanked the premier for returning the jersey which he admitted he had no idea where he had placed it.
The special number 14 jersey has since been autographed by all of Sikhosana's World Cup teammates.
WATCH | Lesufi returns 'lost' 1998 World Cup jersey to Jerry Sikhosana
The shirt has autographs of Sikhosana's teammates
Image: Supplied
