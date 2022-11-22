Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has once again slammed the level of the PSL, blaming their flat display against Angola in Sunday's friendly on it and fatigue.
Having managed to come from a goal down to beat Mozambique 2-1 at Mbombela Stadium on Thursday, Bafana were disjointed and only settled for a 1-all draw against Angola at the same venue three days later. Angola struck first via Zini in the 20th minute before Zakhele Lepasa converted from the spot to draw SA level eight minutes later.
"People are angry when you say that the level of PSL has to go up. Those players are not used to playing at this level with this quality...three games in three days. The tempo of this game was much higher than the tempo of PSL games. The intensity was high. You saw how those guys [the Angolans] defended...yeah this is football, it has to be like that,'' Broos said.
"It is what it is. I only have players five times a year. Increase the level of PSL on the physical aspect as well and then the players will be used to the high tempo like the players in Europe who play every three days...they never get tired because they are used to that. Players were not fresh enough. Even after Thursday's game, some players were complaining about fatigue."
Bafana used the two friendlies to prepare for next year's two Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Liberia, scheduled for March. Broos didn't like to reveal whether he will keep the bulk of the current team when they face Liberia.
"It was up to the players to convince me. We will only see in March whether they remain with the team or not but what I can say is that I am happy that we had this camp...it was very important to have it,'' the Bafana trainer said.
Broos slams PSL standard yet again
Bafana coach feels Angolans were far better in friendly
Image: Dirk Kotze
