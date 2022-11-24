Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala believes there’s an element of ageism in the PSL, saying clubs don’t consider what players aged over 30 can bring to the table.
Tshabalala has not been attached to any club since cutting ties with DStv Premiership outfit AmaZulu in 2021. In his last active season at Usuthu he played three games, two in the league and one in the Nedbank Cup. The former Kaizer Chiefs ace is still an active player and is looking for a club.
However, now at 38 years of age, Tshabalala is finding it hard to get employed. “I did [get offers], I was just not comfortable. I’ll continue searching,” said Tshabalala yesterday.
“We have ambitions, and I’m not different from that. I still have the desire to play at the highest level. Like I said before, if it doesn’t happen it’s still okay.
“If I decide the next day and say, okay, thank you to football, I will still be okay. There’s no regret, there’s been a lot of highs and I’m grateful and my heart is full [of joy],” he said.
Recently there have been complaints that PSL clubs introduce players late to first-team football, thus compromising the standard of the league. On the other side, the league is known for tossing players who are over 30 on the side.
Tshabalala feels the league has some ageism, which is discrimination towards someone in a workplace because of their age. “I think the age factor is still an issue in SA, once you reach a certain age, you’re seen as old. The focus is not on what you can still do,” he said.
Tshabalala’s iconic football career started to take shape at Phiri Movers and this December he’ll be cheering for them as they take part in the Discovery Walter Sisulu Challenge, which will take place in Soweto with 48 teams taking part.
This year there will be 32 men’s teams and 16 women’s teams. The winning teams will get R100 000. The tournament runs from December 1 to December 23.
Shabba convinced he can still play in PSL
‘The league discriminates against players because of their age’
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala believes there’s an element of ageism in the PSL, saying clubs don’t consider what players aged over 30 can bring to the table.
Tshabalala has not been attached to any club since cutting ties with DStv Premiership outfit AmaZulu in 2021. In his last active season at Usuthu he played three games, two in the league and one in the Nedbank Cup. The former Kaizer Chiefs ace is still an active player and is looking for a club.
However, now at 38 years of age, Tshabalala is finding it hard to get employed. “I did [get offers], I was just not comfortable. I’ll continue searching,” said Tshabalala yesterday.
“We have ambitions, and I’m not different from that. I still have the desire to play at the highest level. Like I said before, if it doesn’t happen it’s still okay.
“If I decide the next day and say, okay, thank you to football, I will still be okay. There’s no regret, there’s been a lot of highs and I’m grateful and my heart is full [of joy],” he said.
Recently there have been complaints that PSL clubs introduce players late to first-team football, thus compromising the standard of the league. On the other side, the league is known for tossing players who are over 30 on the side.
Tshabalala feels the league has some ageism, which is discrimination towards someone in a workplace because of their age. “I think the age factor is still an issue in SA, once you reach a certain age, you’re seen as old. The focus is not on what you can still do,” he said.
Tshabalala’s iconic football career started to take shape at Phiri Movers and this December he’ll be cheering for them as they take part in the Discovery Walter Sisulu Challenge, which will take place in Soweto with 48 teams taking part.
This year there will be 32 men’s teams and 16 women’s teams. The winning teams will get R100 000. The tournament runs from December 1 to December 23.
The unlucky XI: PSL players yet to taste action this season
PSL should not have stopped due to World Cup – Hunt
Reelected Safpu leader denies graft claims
WATCH | Lesufi returns 'lost' 1998 World Cup jersey to Jerry Sikhosana
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos