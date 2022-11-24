The unlucky XI: PSL players yet to taste action this season

As the league action was paused nearly at halfway mark due to the ongoing World Cup in Qatar, there are players who are yet to feature this season. Sihle Ndebele picks a formidable starting XI made up of players who have not been used in any official Premiership matches thus far.
Goalkeeper: Jordy February (Mamelodi Sundowns)
From playing 17 league games on loan at Swallows last term, February finds himself a fifth-choice goalkeeper at Chloorkop behind Ronwen Williams, Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene and Reyaad Pieterse. The 26-year-old is at risk of spending the entire season on the stands if he doesn't secure a move in January.
Right-back: Siphamandla Nene (AmaZulu)
With Thembela Sikhakhane having made the right-back slot his own at Usuthu, Nene, 23, has never tasted action this season. The talented right-back was promoted from the side's development in 2020.
Left-back: Austin Dube (Kaizer Chiefs)
The 30-year-old Dube is primarily a centre-half but he can slot at left-back as he's left-footed. Let alone playing, Dube has hardly made a match-day squad for Amakhosi this season, having played 16 league games last term. Dube is totally out of favour at Naturena.
Centre-back: Sandile Mthethwa (Orlando Pirates)
Mthethwa, 25, is one of few players Pirates coach Jose Riveiro hasn't used in any official game this season. The highly rated centre-back has made match-day squad four times already this season with Nkosinathi Sibisi, Olisa Ndah and Tapelo Xoki ahead of him in the pecking order.
Centre-back: Samkelo Mgwazela (AmaZulu)
Mgwazela was one of previous coach Benni McCarthy's favourites, playing 33 times under him. The 22-year-old bulky centre-back has been on the bench with Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Abbubaker Mobara the preferred central defensive pairing of coach Romain Folz.
Central midfielder: Rivaldo Coetzee (Sundowns)
Coetzee, 26, has just recovered from a hernia injury that he sustained early in March this year. The utility midfielder will have to work very hard to reclaim his starting slot as the likes of Andile Jali and Teboho Mokoena have done well in the middle of the park for Downs in his absence.
Central midfielder: Given Thibedi (Swallows)
Thibedi was one of Swallows' star players a few months ago, hence it's shocking how he has lost his starting XI. Caretaker coach Musa Nyatama is on record saying the 25-year-old midfielder must work hard in order to be installed in the playing squad.
Attacking midfielder: Ntsako Makhubela (Pirates)
Makhubela, 28, is another player Riveiro hasn't used thus far. The resurgence of newcomers such as Miguel Timm and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo is the reason the skillful Makhubela has spent the better part of this season in the stands.
Right-winger: Juan Carlos Ortíz (Stellenbosch)
Ortíz joined Stellies from his native Venezuelan side Monagas SC in January this season. The 29-year-old winger has been nursing a knee injury since the season started.
Left-winger: Promise Mkhuma (Swallows)
Mkhuma joined Swallows on loan from Sundowns in June. The 22-year-old is yet to don the famous maroon Swallows shirt in an official game.
Striker: Evidence Makgopa (Pirates)
Many Pirates fans have been left disappointed by coach Riveiro's decision to bench Makgopa. The Bafana Bafana striker is yet to feature in a competitive match for Pirates, having initially struggled with an injury.
