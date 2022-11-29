Africa should have a World Cup semifinalist in the near future: Portia Modise
The Banyana Banyana legend and DStv Compact Ambassador weighs in on the performance of the CAF representatives at the 2022 Fifa World Cup so far
Given that the Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar are said to be the most expensive yet, many Africans have not been able to attend.
South Africans in particular would not have had much reason to make the trip to the Middle Eastern country after Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for the global spectacle once again.
Absence from Qatar, however, does not mean we can't enjoy the tournament. Not when DStv SuperSport is bringing all 64 matches to our homes — and in ultra-high-definition via their awesome new 4K channels.
Among those enjoying the matches in epic 4K quality is SA footballer and DStv Compact ambassador Portia Modise, who says she's been feeling as though she is in Doha. “The quality of the pictures is amazing and it makes me feel like I am part of the game.”
The Banyana Banyana legend has played at a world cup herself, and while she has been impressed with the action so far, she is pained by SA's absence from the tournament.
“It’s a pity we are not represented in Qatar because it would have been great to cheer our own. But that’s what it is, and I’ve had to adopt the rest of the African countries.”
Though they started poorly with most of the five Confederation of African Football (CAF) representatives — Cameroon, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia and Ghana — losing their opening matches, Modise says even in those defeats she remained hopeful.
“Of course it was disappointing when Senegal, Ghana and Cameroon in particular lost their first matches. But while they lost, for me they had played well and were just let down by some poor decision-making. I put it all down to a lack of experience and some stage fright, but I knew that once they got over all that, they would go on to show their true worth.
“So, I was not surprised to see them come back stronger in their second matches and doing as well as they did,” she says, in reference to Senegal's Lions of Teranga beating the host nation, Qatar, 3-1, and Ghana’s Black Stars' 3-2 victory over South Korea.
“I’ve been very impressed, to tell you the truth. The African players are playing with such confidence against the so-called big football countries because they are not afraid of them. A lot of the players are based in the top leagues in Europe and are used to competing with these guys week in and week out at club level. So now when they meet them at the world cup, they are not afraid. Look at what Morocco did to Belgium, the number two nation in the world with their golden generation,” she says, in reference to the Atlas Lions’ shock 2-0 victory over the Red Devils.
The African players are playing with such confidence against the so-called big football countries because they are not afraid of themPortia Modise on the CAF representative's performance in the 2022 Fifa World Cup
Modise believes that based on what she has seen of the African teams so far, it will not be long before a CAF representative contests a world cup final.
“The African countries are really improving, they are getting better and better and I think in the next few world cups, we will have one or two of our teams going deep into the latter stages of the tournament. We should have a semifinalist if not a finalist in the near future.”
For the current world cup, the jury is still out, with at least four of the five African countries going into the final group match stage still with a shout of progressing to the knockout stage.
How to catch the world cup in epic 4K quality with DStv SuperSport
To enhance your Fifa World Cup viewing, tune in to one of SuperSport’s two new 4K channels (DStv channel 216 and 217).
To do so, you’ll need an Explora Ultra decoder or DStv Streama, connected to a 4K television with the supplied HDMI cable, coupled with a DStv Premium, Compact Plus or Compact subscription.
The DStv Streama deserves a special mention because, for the first time, this gadget allows you to subscribe to DStv and enjoy its wealth of content without needing to have a satellite dish installed.
This innovative TV streaming box can be purchased as a stand-alone device, or as part of a DStv Internet via Fibre bundle deal, which are priced from just R699 per month.
This article was paid for by DStv.