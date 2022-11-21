×

Soccer

SO2110QATAR Country loses their World Cup opening game

Host nation Qatar freeze on their big night

By Reuters - 21 November 2022 - 09:00
Qatar's Saad Al-Sheeb concedes a penalty against Enner Valencia.
Image: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Enner Valencia's two first-half goals led Ecuador to a dominant 2-0 victory over Qatar yesterday as the home nation froze on their big night with an error-strewn display that left them as the first 2022 World Cup hosts to lose their opening game.

Valencia, who  already had a third-minute header ruled out by VAR for offside, slotted in the tournament's opening goal from the penalty spot in the 16th minute after being brought down by nervous-looking goalkeeper Saad Alsheeb.

He powered home a 31st-minute header for the second and the South Americans then cruised home as an outclassed Qatar struggled to mount any meaningful attacks and had only a fluffed header by Almoez Ali to show for their limited efforts. 

 

