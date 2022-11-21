Host nation Qatar freeze on their big night

Enner Valencia's two first-half goals led Ecuador to a dominant 2-0 victory over Qatar yesterday as the home nation froze on their big night with an error-strewn display that left them as the first 2022 World Cup hosts to lose their opening game.
Valencia, who already had a third-minute header ruled out by VAR for offside, slotted in the tournament's opening goal from the penalty spot in the 16th minute after being brought down by nervous-looking goalkeeper Saad Alsheeb.
He powered home a 31st-minute header for the second and the South Americans then cruised home as an outclassed Qatar struggled to mount any meaningful attacks and had only a fluffed header by Almoez Ali to show for their limited efforts.
Image: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
