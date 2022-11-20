If France can win, why not us? Cissé tells Mané-less Senegal

Confident Dutch claims about being serious World Cup contenders face early examination on Monday as they open their Group A campaign against African champions Senegal (6pm SA time), who are reeling from the shock of losing their talisman.

The absence of Sadio Mané, ruled out of the tournament by a knee injury, could prove a catastrophic blow to Senegal’s hopes of breaking new ground for Africa at the tournament, but they are still expected to be testing opponents in Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium.

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal has been confidently predicting his side have the ability to go all the way in Qatar, finally winning the World Cup after losing three previous finals.