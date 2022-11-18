Mind your language: coaches navigate barriers

With English being the language of instruction for most coaches in the PSL, this can be seen as being unfair to those who may not have full compression of the language.
In a training session attended by this journalist last month, there was a scene where a player was instructed by his coach to engage a teammate. Instead, he proceeded to run with the ball in confusion. This form of language barrier could be seen as the reason why some players do not carry out coaches' instructions.
Sowetan asked Marumo Gallants coach Dan Malesela how he goes about translating his tactics to the players. “I try to go down to their language. People say there is a universal language of football but there’s nothing like that,” said Malesela.
“I’ve learnt that a lot of players don’t understand and when you ask they will say ‘yes, I do’ but they don’t. But if you go down to their language, you will see them, they’ll just change. Sometimes it is exciting for a player when you speak their language, they feel like they belong,” he said.
Malesela was quizzed on if the usage of English in the training ground might have slowed down the progress of certain players in the country. “I think so to an extent,” he answered.
“I can imagine myself, say I’m in Madrid and I’m trying to get through to a Spaniard in English or whatever language. The thing is with English, it’s the easiest language and we assume everybody knows it but the interpretation is different to what is said,” said Gallants mentor.
Understanding the educational background of the player is something that Malesela pays attention to when coaching. So, instead of bombarding the player with English, he communicates in a language they are proficient in.
“I’ve also realised some players get offended by what we know of the background of the football players in our country. Sometimes they get offended when you speak English but it’s a simple thing to understand,” Malesela said.
“One of the worst notions we have is that when people know English, we think that they are smart and clever, while it’s not. Even in your language you will always be able to interpret certain things differently.
“I try all languages, I try Xitsonga, Tshivenda ... and I try to be versatile. I go down to the level of the player. That’s why it’s important to know your high school level. Whether you have or you don’t, it’s okay,” he said.
Mind your language: coaches navigate barriers
Key tactics can get lost in translation
Image: Kabelo Leputu/BackpagePix
