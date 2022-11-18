Crime intelligence helps bust fake tickets syndicate

A syndicate selling fake tickets to PSL big matches and other major events is causing headaches to authorities after it continued to operate brazenly during last week’s Carling Black Label Cup at FNB Stadium.
Sowetan was made aware of the syndicate following a report in which we quoted Stadium Management SA (SMSA) chief executive Bertie Grobbelaar saying they had come across over 7,500 tickets in the October 29 Soweto Derby which would not scan at the Soccer City gates due to questionable authenticity.
Last weekend, we observed alleged members of the syndicate in operation, selling tickets outside the stadium. One ticket which we obtained from outside the stadium was shown to Grobbelaar, but he could not ascertain if it was forged.
“On the face of it, this is a fake,” Grobbelaar said as he inspected the ticket. “I would need to get my team to verify but when you see the colour of the arrow [branded on the ticket], you can see it’s fake.”
He had yet to give us definitive feedback yesterday.
But Grobbelaar confirmed they were aware of a syndicate apparently running fake ticket factories around Soweto, stating several arrests were made during Saturday's event, with the help of the crime intelligence.
“There were a lot of undercover police officers operating in unmarked vehicles during the Carling Cup (last Saturday). We received information about fake ticket syndicate factories in and around Soweto which are currently being investigated by the SAPS,” Grobbelaar said.
"Some people were arrested and some of them got away, especially on the N1. We found people selling fake tickets at various points in and around the stadium even as far back as the off-ramp on the N1. Another issue of concern is we found a lot of people with a lot of original tickets, selling them, that’s concern as well because you are only entitled to buy 10 tickets.”
Sowetan witnessed over a dozen people on the N17 off the N1 enticing fans to purchase tickets.
In what could add to further security breaches, some fans entered the stadium without their tickets being scanned by security, something which Grobbelaar conceded was odd. “The scanners were definitely working. I will take this up with the ticketing agency,” he responded.
Our source narrated how the fake tickets are being reproduced at a house known to Sowetan in Orlando.
"These guys buy one legitimate ticket from Computicket and duplicate it. They usually make about 2,000 fake tickets, especially in games involving Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns. They also do the same when there are big music and entertainment events in Gauteng,” the source said.
The informant added they suspect police officers may also be involved as they hardly take action against fake ticket sellers.
“I believe they work with some police officers at Orlando police station because when Sundowns played Pirates (at Orlando Stadium in October) the police just let them sell tickets. They made a killing in that game,” the mole explained.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said anyone with information about police's involvement in the syndicate's activities should send an anonymous report.
“People with information should come forward and open a case so that police can conduct investigations. Alternatively, they can call crime stop on 08600-10111 and remain anonymous,’’ Masondo said.
PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala didn't respond to the questions sent to her.
