Stadium Management SA (SMSA) managing director Bertie Grobbelaar has conceded more problems could be experienced at match venues should the issue of fake tickets not be resolved.
In 2017 two people died as fans apparently brandishing fake tickets pushed through the gates at FNB Stadium during a Carling Black Label Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.
"We need to sort out these criminals selling fake tickets," Grobbelaar said. "A possible stampede is obviously an issue we need to bear in mind and to ensure that it doesn't happen...one of the mitigating factors at the moment is that the scanning points have been moved from the turnstiles. When you're scanning far from the gates, you won't have the issue of people pushing [as happened in 2017],'' Grobbelaar said.
"First of all, there's a soft check. At the soft check, they check whether you've got a ticket in your hand but that soft check won't be able to determine whether it's legitimate or a counterfeit ticket...then you move to a scanning point where you get scanned, if the ticket scans red you are taken to the verification point, where your ticket will be checked again. If it's a fake ticket SAPS removes you from the stadium."
Grobbelaar also urged ticketless fans to be self-conscious and not come near the stadium. "You shouldn't come to the stadium ticketless. I urge people to exercise self-consciousness,'' said the SMSA boss.
Plans in place to avoid stampede
Scanning points moved from turnstiles
