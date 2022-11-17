Mbatha beaming with pride after attaining qualification

Having already ventured into a few business fields like property, Golden Arrows goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha trusts the business certificate he's just attained from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS), through the PSL Player Transition Programme, will come in handy in his business interests.
Mbatha, 33, was part of a bunch of PSL players from all 16 Premiership clubs who graduated from the Player Transition Programme on Monday, having had enrolled at GIBS earlier this year. Kaizer Chiefs club captain Itumeleng Khune and Sekhukhune United skipper Linda Mntambo were also among the graduates of this initiative.
"Basically we attained certificates in business studies. We had modules like personal branding, marketing, technology and others. They made us understand that we are brands as footballers and how we must position ourselves to get opportunities as brands. We are now preparing for life after football, so whatever we do now we must safeguard our well-being and the future,'' Mbatha told Sowetan yesterday.
"This certificate will help me a lot, especially when it comes to understanding the business deeper and how to run a successful one. I have already started venturing into different businesses... property is one of the things I am involved in. I currently have six apartments I am renting out in and around Durban."
The former AmaZulu shot-stopper highlighted it wasn't easy as they had to juggle classes with their day-to-day training sessions as professional footballers.
Mbatha added that the key thing was to know what you want to accomplish at the end of the day.
"It was difficult because of the time we were attending our classes. We were attending from 6pm to 9pm in the evening on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
"So it was challenging because you had to remember you have a class after training. There were also some online classes. It all boiled down to what you want as an individual. No one was making sure we attended classes, it was just a matter of knowing what you want,'' Mbatha said.
Mbatha beaming with pride after attaining qualification
PSL players complete course in business studies
Image: supplied
Having already ventured into a few business fields like property, Golden Arrows goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha trusts the business certificate he's just attained from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS), through the PSL Player Transition Programme, will come in handy in his business interests.
Mbatha, 33, was part of a bunch of PSL players from all 16 Premiership clubs who graduated from the Player Transition Programme on Monday, having had enrolled at GIBS earlier this year. Kaizer Chiefs club captain Itumeleng Khune and Sekhukhune United skipper Linda Mntambo were also among the graduates of this initiative.
"Basically we attained certificates in business studies. We had modules like personal branding, marketing, technology and others. They made us understand that we are brands as footballers and how we must position ourselves to get opportunities as brands. We are now preparing for life after football, so whatever we do now we must safeguard our well-being and the future,'' Mbatha told Sowetan yesterday.
"This certificate will help me a lot, especially when it comes to understanding the business deeper and how to run a successful one. I have already started venturing into different businesses... property is one of the things I am involved in. I currently have six apartments I am renting out in and around Durban."
The former AmaZulu shot-stopper highlighted it wasn't easy as they had to juggle classes with their day-to-day training sessions as professional footballers.
Mbatha added that the key thing was to know what you want to accomplish at the end of the day.
"It was difficult because of the time we were attending our classes. We were attending from 6pm to 9pm in the evening on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
"So it was challenging because you had to remember you have a class after training. There were also some online classes. It all boiled down to what you want as an individual. No one was making sure we attended classes, it was just a matter of knowing what you want,'' Mbatha said.
Kadodia upbeat about Davids’ return
Ngwenya blames poor sports science for Bafana’s failures
Broos targets wins, good performances
Disgruntled Safa staff fight back against alleged retrenchment plans
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos