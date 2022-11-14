Kaizer Chiefs mentor Arthur Zwane couldn't stop raving about youngsters Mduduzi Shabalala and Samkelo Zwane, praising the duo for their displays in the Carling Black Label Cup Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates.
Zwane introduced Shabalala for Nkosingiphile Ngcobo just a minute after the hour mark, while 20-year-old Samkelo replaced Phathutshedzo Nange 14 minutes later as Chiefs lost the derby on penalties at FNB Stadium at the weekend. Amakhosi settled for bronze after beating AmaZulu in the shootout.
Zwane showered Shabalala,18, and Samkelo, who’s the son of retired Pirates midfielder Eugene Zwane, with praise for their performances against the Buccaneers in front of nearly 70,000 people. The pair converted their penalties before Sifiso Hlanti’s miss in the sudden death decided the tie.
The Chiefs coach feels that the duo’s display will encourage other budding stars in the side’s Diski team.
“We will continue to give our youngsters opportunities...that’s the direction we are taking as the club. They [Shabalala and Samkelo] went in and changed the complexion of the game. They gave us that extra oomph. They played a role in creating that moment where we scored [referring to Ashely du Preez's goal that was ruled off-side],'' said Zwane.
“Their display will also encourage other youngsters in our Diski team. They were mentally ready and if they can cope with playing in front of such a crowd it means it will be easier for them in the coming games.”
It’s believed that the VAR system was being trialed behind closed-doors at FNB Stadium during the Carling Cup. Zwane weighed in on the possible introduction of this technology in SA football.
“I didn’t even know [that VAR was being secretly trialed] but we need it although sometimes I feel that it delays the progress of the game and it kills the momentum because you have to wait all the time when there’s something [to check on the monitor],” the Amakhosi coach said.
Arthur Zwane impressed by youth duo Mdu and Samkelo
‘They changed the complexion of the game’
