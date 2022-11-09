“I have done gym work and sometimes it is field work [that's needed] to make sure I am fit and ready to play any time I'm called on. It was one of my goals coming into this season to drop some weight. I have worked hard to do that and will continue to work hard.”
Ngcobo 'sometimes frustrated' with lack of game time at Kaizer Chiefs
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs' Nkosingiphile Ngcobo says a lack of game time under coach Arthur Zwane sometimes frustrates him.
The midfield maestro has made 12 appearances in all competitions this season, but mostly from the bench, and says he is working hard in training to force Zwane’s hand.
In the 1-0 DStv Premiership Soweto derby win over Orlando Pirates two weekends ago, secured through a stunning long-range goal by Yusuf Maart, Ngcobo was given a rare opportunity in the starting line-up and responded brilliantly.
“I do get frustrated sometimes because it is not easy to sit on the bench, but what we have this season is good competition,” he said, as Chiefs prepared for a derby rematch in their Carling Black Label Cup clash against Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
“We are pushing one another and every time I get a chance I have to make sure I take it with both hands.
“I have done gym work and sometimes it is field work [that's needed] to make sure I am fit and ready to play any time I'm called on. It was one of my goals coming into this season to drop some weight. I have worked hard to do that and will continue to work hard.”
Fans vote for the starting line-ups in the single-day Carling Black Label Cup and Ngcobo has thanked supporters for giving him the nod in the heart of the Amakhosi midfield.
“I haven’t been playing that much, but I know whenever Kaizer Chiefs supporters are voting anything can happen because they vote for whoever they want to see playing.
“As a team we need to remain focused. We wanted to win the MTN8 and it didn’t happen, but we will stick to our plan of trying to win and compete in every game we play.”
Mamelodi Sundowns meet AmaZulu in Saturday's 9.30am semifinal, before Chiefs match up against Pirates at noon. The final is scheduled for 5pm.
