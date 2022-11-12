Some of the Chiefs players who got rare starting opportunities, in this team that was selected by fans, were Njabulo Ngcobo, Phathutshedzo Nange and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.
Pirates to meet Sundowns in ‘beer cup’ final
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates will play against Mamelodi Sundowns in the final of the Carling Black Label Cup after a 6-5 penalty shoot-out win over Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Sundowns booked a place in the final with a comfortable 3-0 win over AmaZulu in the first semifinal.
This largely uninspiring second semifinal was deadlocked at 0-0 after 90 minutes and Pirates advanced after Chiefs defender Sifiso Hlati missed his spot-kick during the sudden death.
In the shoot-out, Cole Alexander, Samkelo Zwane, Yusuf Maart, Mduduzi Shabalala and Dillan Solomons scored for Amakhosi with Hlanti’s effort going over the crossbar.
Pirates players were accurate with their dead balls as Deon Hotto, Kabelo Dlamini, Tepelo Xoki, Collins Makgaka, Zakhele Lepasa and Vincent Pule managed to put the ball in the back of the net.
One of the highlights of the match was veteran defender Eric Mathoho making a strong case to Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane for more playing opportunities with an assured performance.
Mathoho, who has only made one appearance for Amakhosi in all competitions this season, was in the starting line-up during this match where they lost to their bitter rivals.
Playing in the heart of the defence with Edmilson Dove, Mathoho issued a reminder to Zwane that he wants to play a role for the team during the second round of the campaign.
Some of the Chiefs players who got rare starting opportunities, in this team that was selected by fans, were Njabulo Ngcobo, Phathutshedzo Nange and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.
For Pirates, their fans picked Xoki, Sandile Mthethwa, Paseka Mako, Ben Motshwari and Fortune Makaringe to get their rare starts ahead of the likes of Nkosinathi Sibisi, Hotto, Dlamini and Lepasa.
Penalty Shoot-outs
Chiefs: Alexander (scored), Zwane (scored), Maart (scored), Shabalala (scored), Solomons (scored), Hlanti (missed)
Pirates: Hotto (scored), Dlamini (scored), Xoki (scored), Makgaka (scored), Lepasa (scored), Pule (scored)
