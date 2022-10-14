Feutmba expects captain Vincent Aboubakar to lead by example, the fact he is ageing and playing in a lower league notwithstanding. The bulky striker who plies his trade for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, but spent most of his career at top clubs FC Porto in Portugal and Besiktas in Turkey, hit a purple patch at Afcon, his eight goals falling one short of Zaire’s Ndaye Mulamba’s record of nine set in 1974.
“He is the leader of the team and with his experience he has to show them the way. Of course he is a bit older now and playing in a league that is not as strong as the European ones. But he has to deliver and I believe he can.”
Cameroon play Jamaica at home and Panama in the Gulf in warm-ups before the tournament. They open their Group G campaign against Switzerland at the 40,000-seat Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah on November 24.
Cameroon in Qatar
Previous World Cup performance: quarterfinals — 1990;
group stage in 1982, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2010 and 2014
Key players: Vincent Aboubakar (striker, Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia);
Karl Toko Ekambi (striker, Lyon, France), Andre Onana (goalkeeper, Inter Milan, Italy) Anguissa Zambo (midfielder, Napoli, Italy)
Coach: Rigobert Song
Current Ranking: 43
Group G: Cameroon, Switzerland, Serbia, Brazil
Predicted finish: First round exit
Brazil, the Swiss and Serbia tough opposition for Indomitable Lions
Eto’o-inspired Cameroon should dare to dream, says Feutmba
A strong, confident Indomitable Lions could go a long way to dispel Africa’s inferiority complex at the World Cup
Image: Alain Guy Suffo/BackpagePix
Cameroon are in a tough group for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar and it will take something special for the Indomitable Lions to progress to the knockout stage. “Something special” can be a speciality of Cameroonian football.
The central Africans are in Group G alongside record five-time champions Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia. On the face of it they have little chance, if any, of finishing in the top two, what with Brazil having always beaten them whenever they’ve met at this stage and both the Swiss (15th) and Serbs (21st) being ranked much higher than them (43rd)?
But football is fickle at the top, and the current crop of Cameroon players will no doubt be well-versed in their legendary predecessors’ incredible feat in 1990 — a story of mythical proportions that dominates football folklore in the West African country.
Even more than the current generation, Cameroon were supposed to have been the whipping boys of their group at Italia 90. Inspired by Roger Milla, the Indomitable Lions opened their account with the biggest scalp of them all as they beat Diego Maradona’s defending champions Argentina, before going all the way to the quarterfinal where they painfully succumbed to England via an extra-time penalty.
Another Roger who was part of the 1990 squad — an unused substitute in all three games — that made history being the first African side to reach the last-eight at the global showpiece believes his countrymen can produce another stunning showing in Qatar.
“Football is a game of surprises,” says Mamelodi Sundowns midfield legend Roger Feutmba. “Anything can happen and they are capable of mixing it up with anyone. The key is that they should perform as a team and not be afraid.”
02 July 1990 Lineker, Gascoigne, Robson and a famous scoreline which set England on their way to one of their most heart-wrenching defeats; Cameroon 2-3 England at Italia ’90 is undoubtedly one of the most fondly remembered England matches of all time.
This, he says, was Cameroon’s attitude 32 years ago. “At Italia 90 we were not afraid. We just went there and played our normal game without looking at who the opposition was. That’s why we could beat the likes of Argentina and Colombia.”
Feutmba believes, with the current Cameroon squad containing some big-name players who ply their trade in top leagues, the Lions should not go to Qatar with an inferiority complex. “The squad has some star players in Europe and that alone should give them some confidence and belief that they are good enough. I think the guy who will be key for us is [Karl Toko] Ekambi of Lyon. He is young and fresh and was very good at the Africa Cup of Nations. He will be high on confidence.”
Cameroon were disappointed to exit as hosts in the semifinals of the Covid-19-delayed 2021 Afcon in February, on penalties against Egypt. Portuguese coach António Conceição lost his job soon after that, and the country’s president, Paul Biya, was reportedly as influential in the appointment of former Liverpool defender Rigobert Song as the new head coach as Cameroonian FA (Fecafoot) president Samuel Eto’o.
Eto’o has set a big target for Cameroon at the tournament. In August he tweeted: “During last week’s General Assembly, we came together to discuss the road ahead for Cameroonian football. We must seize every opportunity, nationally and internationally. We’ve made it to the World Cup, not to play extras but to dominate all seven matches and bring home the trophy.”
It might seem fanciful or even irresponsible to set out to win the World Cup. In some ways too, Eto’o’s comment simply epitomises Cameroonian and African football’s will to dare to dream, and a will from a player who was as good as any when he played, to dispel the continent’s inferiority complex.
Feutmba expects captain Vincent Aboubakar to lead by example, the fact he is ageing and playing in a lower league notwithstanding. The bulky striker who plies his trade for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, but spent most of his career at top clubs FC Porto in Portugal and Besiktas in Turkey, hit a purple patch at Afcon, his eight goals falling one short of Zaire’s Ndaye Mulamba’s record of nine set in 1974.
“He is the leader of the team and with his experience he has to show them the way. Of course he is a bit older now and playing in a league that is not as strong as the European ones. But he has to deliver and I believe he can.”
Cameroon play Jamaica at home and Panama in the Gulf in warm-ups before the tournament. They open their Group G campaign against Switzerland at the 40,000-seat Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah on November 24.
Cameroon in Qatar
Previous World Cup performance: quarterfinals — 1990;
group stage in 1982, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2010 and 2014
Key players: Vincent Aboubakar (striker, Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia);
Karl Toko Ekambi (striker, Lyon, France), Andre Onana (goalkeeper, Inter Milan, Italy) Anguissa Zambo (midfielder, Napoli, Italy)
Coach: Rigobert Song
Current Ranking: 43
Group G: Cameroon, Switzerland, Serbia, Brazil
Predicted finish: First round exit
Maritzburg want to show Rich Boys who’s boss
Gallants brace for tough battle against Elgeco
Sundowns not taking foot off pedal despite advantage
Stellies eager to bounce back after Chiefs defeat
Baroka gun for full points against Lions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos