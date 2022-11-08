Gomes, Siwela keen to carry SA flag in Qatar final

Mzansi's World Cup-bound match officials, Victor Gomes and Zakhele Siwela, have set their sights on officiating the final in Qatar.
Referee Gomes and linesman Siwela depart for Qatar on Thursday. The two match officials, alongside medical officer Thulani Ngwenya, will be SA's representatives at the international spectacle after the failure of Bafana Bafana to qualify.
The Qatar World Cup starts on November 20 to December 18.
Speaking at their farewell ceremony at Safa House in Nasrec yesterday, Gomes and Siwela didn't hide that their dream was to handle the final on December 18 to make SA proud.
"Everybody wants to go to the final and [but] there is limited space. The only thing you can do is to work hard, so that you know you've earned it. We want to try and earn our spot... we are capable and we are ready. We are going there to fight for our country. We want to make our country proud, especially that the other department [meaning Bafana] isn't there,'' said Gomes.
Siwela, who was also at the previous World Cup in Russia in 2018, echoed Gomes' declaration.
"It's our dream to referee the final. We want to represent our country very well,'' noted the 40-year-old Siwela.
It will be Gomes's first World Cup. The 39-year-old referee also commented on rife speculations that he will retire after the global showpiece in Qatar, insinuating a good dancer knows when to leave the stage.
"People must realise that football doesn't belong to us. We are just servants of football and we need to serve justice to football. When you are on top of your game, that's when people respect you... but to ask your question [if he will be retiring or not], I am now focused on the World Cup and we'll see what happens after the World Cup,'' Gomes said.
Gomes will be the sixth South African to officiate at a World Cup finals‚ following in the footsteps of Jerome Damon and Enock Molefe who were on the panel for the 2010 finals on home turf.
Achmat Sallie ran the line in the 1998 final in Paris when France beat Brazil. Ian McLeod and Ari Soldatos also worked at the same tournament in France.
Gomes, Siwela keen to carry SA flag in Qatar final
Country's reps hope to officiate in World Cup's ultimate match
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Mzansi's World Cup-bound match officials, Victor Gomes and Zakhele Siwela, have set their sights on officiating the final in Qatar.
Referee Gomes and linesman Siwela depart for Qatar on Thursday. The two match officials, alongside medical officer Thulani Ngwenya, will be SA's representatives at the international spectacle after the failure of Bafana Bafana to qualify.
The Qatar World Cup starts on November 20 to December 18.
Speaking at their farewell ceremony at Safa House in Nasrec yesterday, Gomes and Siwela didn't hide that their dream was to handle the final on December 18 to make SA proud.
"Everybody wants to go to the final and [but] there is limited space. The only thing you can do is to work hard, so that you know you've earned it. We want to try and earn our spot... we are capable and we are ready. We are going there to fight for our country. We want to make our country proud, especially that the other department [meaning Bafana] isn't there,'' said Gomes.
Siwela, who was also at the previous World Cup in Russia in 2018, echoed Gomes' declaration.
"It's our dream to referee the final. We want to represent our country very well,'' noted the 40-year-old Siwela.
It will be Gomes's first World Cup. The 39-year-old referee also commented on rife speculations that he will retire after the global showpiece in Qatar, insinuating a good dancer knows when to leave the stage.
"People must realise that football doesn't belong to us. We are just servants of football and we need to serve justice to football. When you are on top of your game, that's when people respect you... but to ask your question [if he will be retiring or not], I am now focused on the World Cup and we'll see what happens after the World Cup,'' Gomes said.
Gomes will be the sixth South African to officiate at a World Cup finals‚ following in the footsteps of Jerome Damon and Enock Molefe who were on the panel for the 2010 finals on home turf.
Achmat Sallie ran the line in the 1998 final in Paris when France beat Brazil. Ian McLeod and Ari Soldatos also worked at the same tournament in France.
Riveiro ignores critics, happy to win a cup
Bucs must thank their lucky stars, says Usuthu coach
Timm says MTN8 display vindicates his move to Bucs
'I’ve proved no point to anyone': Riveiro after winning first trophy with Orlando Pirates
Usuthu coach vows to help sharpen Mhango during break
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos