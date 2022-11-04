×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Tough test for Royal, Marumo in CAF

SA sides suffer first leg defeats to experienced foes

04 November 2022 - 11:39
Neville Khoza Journalist
Houari Baouche of USM Alger tackled by Taahir Goedeman of Cape Town City FC during the CAF Confederation Cup, play-offs leg 1 match between Cape Town City FC and USM Alger at DHL Stadium.
Houari Baouche of USM Alger tackled by Taahir Goedeman of Cape Town City FC during the CAF Confederation Cup, play-offs leg 1 match between Cape Town City FC and USM Alger at DHL Stadium.
Image: Grant Pitcher

Royal AM face an uphill battle in the CAF Confederation Cup playoff second leg match at home after losing 0-2 to TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi on Wednesday.

Goals in the second half from Ernest Luzolo and Rainford Kalaba gave Mazembe victory and an advantage with the second leg to come.

Royal will have to win by three goals to advance to the group stages of the competition in their maiden season. But it will be a daunting task with Mazembe boasting a lot of experience in CAF inter-club competitions and will be desperate to reach the group stage following their disappointment of being knocked out of the more prestigious Champions League this season. 

Mazembe dropped into the Confed Cup after they were knocked out of Champions League by unfancied Ugandan side Vipers on penalties, in the second preliminary round.

Elsewhere, another South African side in the Confed Cup, Marumo Gallants, contend with a slighter deficit after losing by 0-1 at Al Ahli Tripoli in the midweek first leg fixture.

Anis Saltou scored the only goal of the match, in the first half, to give the Libyans their slight advantage going into the second leg.

Meanwhile, the third SA side in the competition, Cape Town City, failed to make the most of their home ground advantage when they played to a goalless draw with Algerian side USM Alger at Cape Town Stadium.

The Citizens face an uphill in Algeria as USM have a recognised pedigree in CAF interclub competitions, more so in the Confed Cup. However City will need as little as a 1-0 win  in the second leg next week to go through.

Winners in the above fixtures will qualify for the draw to determine the groups stage of the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup. 

Mhango must not try to prove a point, advises Manqana

The 2009 MTN8 final hero, Njabulo Manqana, who turned out for both AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates, has offered advice to Usuthu star striker Gabadinho ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Key battles that could decide epic final

Since all eyes will be on the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (6pm), Sihle Ndebele identifies three ...
Sport
5 hours ago

What Usuthu must do to match Class of '92

Talking from experience on how to win against favourites in a cup final, AmaZulu great George Dearnaley has given Usuthu some pointers on how they ...
Sport
6 hours ago

How Pirates can avoid choking on big stage again

Orlando Pirates have a tendency of fumbling in cup finals even against unfancied teams, having done so on a few occasions in the past decade to ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa
Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant