Royal AM face an uphill battle in the CAF Confederation Cup playoff second leg match at home after losing 0-2 to TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi on Wednesday.
Goals in the second half from Ernest Luzolo and Rainford Kalaba gave Mazembe victory and an advantage with the second leg to come.
Royal will have to win by three goals to advance to the group stages of the competition in their maiden season. But it will be a daunting task with Mazembe boasting a lot of experience in CAF inter-club competitions and will be desperate to reach the group stage following their disappointment of being knocked out of the more prestigious Champions League this season.
Mazembe dropped into the Confed Cup after they were knocked out of Champions League by unfancied Ugandan side Vipers on penalties, in the second preliminary round.
Elsewhere, another South African side in the Confed Cup, Marumo Gallants, contend with a slighter deficit after losing by 0-1 at Al Ahli Tripoli in the midweek first leg fixture.
Anis Saltou scored the only goal of the match, in the first half, to give the Libyans their slight advantage going into the second leg.
Meanwhile, the third SA side in the competition, Cape Town City, failed to make the most of their home ground advantage when they played to a goalless draw with Algerian side USM Alger at Cape Town Stadium.
The Citizens face an uphill in Algeria as USM have a recognised pedigree in CAF interclub competitions, more so in the Confed Cup. However City will need as little as a 1-0 win in the second leg next week to go through.
Winners in the above fixtures will qualify for the draw to determine the groups stage of the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup.
Tough test for Royal, Marumo in CAF
SA sides suffer first leg defeats to experienced foes
Image: Grant Pitcher
Royal AM face an uphill battle in the CAF Confederation Cup playoff second leg match at home after losing 0-2 to TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi on Wednesday.
Goals in the second half from Ernest Luzolo and Rainford Kalaba gave Mazembe victory and an advantage with the second leg to come.
Royal will have to win by three goals to advance to the group stages of the competition in their maiden season. But it will be a daunting task with Mazembe boasting a lot of experience in CAF inter-club competitions and will be desperate to reach the group stage following their disappointment of being knocked out of the more prestigious Champions League this season.
Mazembe dropped into the Confed Cup after they were knocked out of Champions League by unfancied Ugandan side Vipers on penalties, in the second preliminary round.
Elsewhere, another South African side in the Confed Cup, Marumo Gallants, contend with a slighter deficit after losing by 0-1 at Al Ahli Tripoli in the midweek first leg fixture.
Anis Saltou scored the only goal of the match, in the first half, to give the Libyans their slight advantage going into the second leg.
Meanwhile, the third SA side in the competition, Cape Town City, failed to make the most of their home ground advantage when they played to a goalless draw with Algerian side USM Alger at Cape Town Stadium.
The Citizens face an uphill in Algeria as USM have a recognised pedigree in CAF interclub competitions, more so in the Confed Cup. However City will need as little as a 1-0 win in the second leg next week to go through.
Winners in the above fixtures will qualify for the draw to determine the groups stage of the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup.
Mhango must not try to prove a point, advises Manqana
Key battles that could decide epic final
What Usuthu must do to match Class of '92
How Pirates can avoid choking on big stage again
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos