The 2009 MTN8 final hero, Njabulo Manqana, who turned out for both AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates, has offered advice to Usuthu star striker Gabadinho Mhango ahead of tomorrow's Wafa-Wafa decider at Moses Mabhida (6pm).
Manqana, 36, won the MTN8 with Golden Arrows in 2009, destroying Ajax Cape Town 6-0 in the final at Orlando Stadium. The retired midfielder has warned Mhango against playing to prove a point tomorrow. Mhango joined Usuthu from the Sea Robbers in the off-season.
"Mhango must be calm and play his normal game. Speaking from experience, it's very dangerous to play to prove a point... Mhango must not do that. When you're trying to prove a point, you end up playing badly because your mind is not focused on the actual game but on your individual imaginations,'' Manqana told Sowetan.
"One thing for sure, Mhango will punish Pirates if he gets a chance. When I moved I tried to prove a point whenever we faced Arrows but I ended up having poor performances and that cost me a spot in the XI in the following games. So it is really not good to play with a purpose of proving that your previous team made a mistake to let you go."
Manqana foresees AmaZulu dominating the tie, tipping midfielder and skipper Makhehleni Makhaula to play a pivotal role. Even so, the former Arrows star advised Usuthu defenders to always keep tabs on Buccaneers striker Kermit Erasmus.
"Makhaula reminds me of Tinashe Nengomasha [Kaizer Chiefs' midfield great]. I like the way he nullifies threats and I think AmaZulu will dominate because of him. On the other hand, Erasmus is dangerous... AmaZulu defenders must not give him breathing space. It's very difficult to say who will win but I see AmaZulu dominating though that doesn't mean they will win,'' Manqana stated.
Mhango must not try to prove a point, advises Manqana
Ex-Top8 hero sees Erasmus as Pirates' most dangerous weapon
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
