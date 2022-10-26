Monyane looking forward to playing his first Soweto derby

Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Monyane is not surprised by the impressive form he is dishing out at the moment, saying this is as a result of the mental challenge he had to overcome.
Not long ago the 22-year-old was in the wilderness, playing in the Pirates Diski Challenge team last season. This campaign, he has played 10 matches in all competitions, scoring once and creating an assist.
And he has also managed to keep Bandile Shandu, who had an impressive season last year, out with his consistent performances.
“It didn’t come as a surprise to me because as you know last season I didn’t play even a single minute and to me that was a mental challenge,” Monyane told the media during the Marriott Bonvoy International multi-year partnership in Johannesburg yesterday.
“So, I had to overcome that, especially playing for Orlando Pirates, you have to be mentally fit and coming into my form is all about belief. The coach [Jose Riveiro] came in, he believed in me and I have been working hard. I believed that if he trusts me and if he starts with me, I have to thank him by giving those good performances.”
Despite keeping Shandu out, Monyane said they still enjoyed a healthy relationship and had advice for each other. “The relationship with Bandile is quite healthy. If he is playing I’m there supporting him and he is also doing the same,” he said.
“I take him as a brother because we are that close. He does communicate with me and I do the same, saying you could have done that and I feel that’s what makes the competition healthy because if I don’t perform he will come in and take the position.”
Monyane is also looking forward to playing his first Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm, and helping his side win the match.
“The lads are in a positive spirit and the mood in the camp is quite positive. I feel good and I’m in a good place for my first Soweto derby.
“Yes, it is a very big game and I’m looking forward to it. I’m really hungry and I don’t want to be overconfident and I just want to be level-headed and do what the coach tells me to do and what the game requires me to do.”
Fixtures
Today: Gallants v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm
Friday: Maritzburg v Arrows, Harry Gwala, 5.30pm
Saturday: Pirates v Chiefs, FNB Stadium, 3.30pm; Gallants v CPT, Peter Mokaba, 5.30pm; Royal v Sundowns, Chatsworth 6pm
Sunday: AmaZulu v Stellenbosch, King Goodwill Zwelithini, 3.30pm; Chippa v Richards Bay, Milpark, 3.30pm; SuperSport v Swallows, Lucas Moripe, 3.30pm; Galaxy v Sekhukhune, Mbombela, 3.30pm.
Monyane looking forward to playing his first Soweto derby
Pirates defender says you have to be mentally fit
Image: Darren Stewart
Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Monyane is not surprised by the impressive form he is dishing out at the moment, saying this is as a result of the mental challenge he had to overcome.
Not long ago the 22-year-old was in the wilderness, playing in the Pirates Diski Challenge team last season. This campaign, he has played 10 matches in all competitions, scoring once and creating an assist.
And he has also managed to keep Bandile Shandu, who had an impressive season last year, out with his consistent performances.
“It didn’t come as a surprise to me because as you know last season I didn’t play even a single minute and to me that was a mental challenge,” Monyane told the media during the Marriott Bonvoy International multi-year partnership in Johannesburg yesterday.
“So, I had to overcome that, especially playing for Orlando Pirates, you have to be mentally fit and coming into my form is all about belief. The coach [Jose Riveiro] came in, he believed in me and I have been working hard. I believed that if he trusts me and if he starts with me, I have to thank him by giving those good performances.”
Despite keeping Shandu out, Monyane said they still enjoyed a healthy relationship and had advice for each other. “The relationship with Bandile is quite healthy. If he is playing I’m there supporting him and he is also doing the same,” he said.
“I take him as a brother because we are that close. He does communicate with me and I do the same, saying you could have done that and I feel that’s what makes the competition healthy because if I don’t perform he will come in and take the position.”
Monyane is also looking forward to playing his first Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm, and helping his side win the match.
“The lads are in a positive spirit and the mood in the camp is quite positive. I feel good and I’m in a good place for my first Soweto derby.
“Yes, it is a very big game and I’m looking forward to it. I’m really hungry and I don’t want to be overconfident and I just want to be level-headed and do what the coach tells me to do and what the game requires me to do.”
Fixtures
Today: Gallants v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm
Friday: Maritzburg v Arrows, Harry Gwala, 5.30pm
Saturday: Pirates v Chiefs, FNB Stadium, 3.30pm; Gallants v CPT, Peter Mokaba, 5.30pm; Royal v Sundowns, Chatsworth 6pm
Sunday: AmaZulu v Stellenbosch, King Goodwill Zwelithini, 3.30pm; Chippa v Richards Bay, Milpark, 3.30pm; SuperSport v Swallows, Lucas Moripe, 3.30pm; Galaxy v Sekhukhune, Mbombela, 3.30pm.
Arubi eager to prolong Folz’s winless run
Mobara banks on Rama partnership
World Cup bound Ofori wants Chiefs’ scalp, Top8
Veteran Pelembe shines as Royal blunt Arrows
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos