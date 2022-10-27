Bucs' Sibisi cautions against taking Chiefs lightly in derby

While Orlando Pirates head into the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday as favourites, defender Nkosinathi Sibisi has refused to write Amakhosi off as he feels they are capable of getting a positive result.
The Glamour Boys’ form going into the derby has been indifferent, with a defeat and two draws in their last three matches.
Pirates on the other hand come into the match on the back of two wins, including the famous thumping of Mamelodi Sundowns to reach the MTN8 final.
But Sibisi is aware that form is meaningless in derbies. “In any derby, form counts for nothing. Kaizer Chiefs are a big team and we can’t write them off simply because they have been struggling with form,” Sibisi said.
“If they get a result against us, we will be talking a different story. So, we have to take the game seriously and I’ve seen the guys at training their attitudes are positive and hopefully, we will get positive results.
“I think it is important for us to be consistent in the league because that’s what we are actually fighting for, the championship.”
The 27-year-old has been solid at the back for the Buccaneers and alongside Olisa Ndah, Thabiso Monyane and Innocent Maela, they are expected to play a pivotal role to help the club win the match.
Sibisi explained why he has adjusted quickly at the club after joining the team from Golden Arrows at the beginning of the season.
“It has been quite a smooth transition even for myself. I didn’t think it would be as smooth as this, but it goes with all the hard work that I have put in and I’m glad it is finally paying off,” he said. “The understanding and the brotherhood between all of us doesn’t matter who is playing as long as the one who is playing does the job for the team I think we are all fine.
“I think it has been a good working relationship coming in and playing with them and I think now onwards, the partnership will grow stronger.”
He also opened up about the penalty he missed against AmaZulu in their 1-1 draw two weeks ago, saying he will continue to take them despite the miss.
“Definitely, I will take the next one, penalties are part of the game. Sometimes you score and sometimes you miss.”
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Maritzburg v Arrows, Harry Gwala, 5.30pm
Saturday: Pirates v Chiefs, FNB Stadium, 3.30pm; Gallants v CPT, Peter Mokaba, 5.30pm; Royal v Sundowns, Chatsworth 6pm
Sunday: AmaZulu v Stellenbosch, King Goodwill Zwelithini, 3.30pm; Chippa v Richards Bay, Milpark, 3.30pm; SuperSport v Swallows, Lucas Moripe, 3.30pm; Galaxy v Sekhukhune, Mbombela, 3.30pm.
Bucs' Sibisi cautions against taking Chiefs lightly in derby
‘It is important for us to be consistent in the league’
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix
While Orlando Pirates head into the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday as favourites, defender Nkosinathi Sibisi has refused to write Amakhosi off as he feels they are capable of getting a positive result.
The Glamour Boys’ form going into the derby has been indifferent, with a defeat and two draws in their last three matches.
Pirates on the other hand come into the match on the back of two wins, including the famous thumping of Mamelodi Sundowns to reach the MTN8 final.
But Sibisi is aware that form is meaningless in derbies. “In any derby, form counts for nothing. Kaizer Chiefs are a big team and we can’t write them off simply because they have been struggling with form,” Sibisi said.
“If they get a result against us, we will be talking a different story. So, we have to take the game seriously and I’ve seen the guys at training their attitudes are positive and hopefully, we will get positive results.
“I think it is important for us to be consistent in the league because that’s what we are actually fighting for, the championship.”
The 27-year-old has been solid at the back for the Buccaneers and alongside Olisa Ndah, Thabiso Monyane and Innocent Maela, they are expected to play a pivotal role to help the club win the match.
Sibisi explained why he has adjusted quickly at the club after joining the team from Golden Arrows at the beginning of the season.
“It has been quite a smooth transition even for myself. I didn’t think it would be as smooth as this, but it goes with all the hard work that I have put in and I’m glad it is finally paying off,” he said. “The understanding and the brotherhood between all of us doesn’t matter who is playing as long as the one who is playing does the job for the team I think we are all fine.
“I think it has been a good working relationship coming in and playing with them and I think now onwards, the partnership will grow stronger.”
He also opened up about the penalty he missed against AmaZulu in their 1-1 draw two weeks ago, saying he will continue to take them despite the miss.
“Definitely, I will take the next one, penalties are part of the game. Sometimes you score and sometimes you miss.”
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Maritzburg v Arrows, Harry Gwala, 5.30pm
Saturday: Pirates v Chiefs, FNB Stadium, 3.30pm; Gallants v CPT, Peter Mokaba, 5.30pm; Royal v Sundowns, Chatsworth 6pm
Sunday: AmaZulu v Stellenbosch, King Goodwill Zwelithini, 3.30pm; Chippa v Richards Bay, Milpark, 3.30pm; SuperSport v Swallows, Lucas Moripe, 3.30pm; Galaxy v Sekhukhune, Mbombela, 3.30pm.
Shalulile had surgery, Mokwena says, dismissing reports striker wants out of Sundowns
PSL could soon see dawn of on-field review for referees
Sundowns ladies set out to retain CAF title
Monyane looking forward to playing his first Soweto derby
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos