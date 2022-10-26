×

Soccer

Veteran Pelembe shines as Royal blunt Arrows

Midfielder finds form to end club's winless run

26 October 2022 - 08:19
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Elias Pelembe of Royal AM.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Elias Pelembe rolled back the years with a splendid display yesterday, inspiring Royal AM to a 3-1 win over KZN foes Golden Arrows at Chatsworth Stadium.

Lesvin Stoffels, Ruzaigh Gamildien and Motebang Sera were on target for Royal, while goalkeeper Xolani Ngcobo saved Nduduzo Sibiya's spot-kick that would have made it 2-all before Sera put the game to bed with the third goal. Ngcobo suffered a thigh strain stopping Sibiya's penalty with Mondli Mpoto replacing him. Pelembe, 38, who was 2007/08 season PSL Footballer of the Season, made Royal tick with his unrivalled skill and technical awareness. The win ended Royal's three-game winless streak in the league.

Thwihli Thwahla threw everything at Arrows with Pelembe, Mfundo Thikazi in the thick of things. Arrows centre-back Thabani Zuke and Ntsikelelo Nxadi struggled to contain Royal's lone striker Gamildien, who was supported by Stoffels as a second striker. At times, Gamildien and Stoffels utilised their physical strengths to bully Zuke and Nxadi.

Seeing that their centre-backs were in sixes and sevens early in the first stanza, Arrows full-backs Sboniso Cele and Siyavuya Ndlovu drifted to the heart of defence to help. This meant Arrows were vulnerable on both flanks when Royal attacked them. Ndlovu would later be replaced by striker Ryan Moon.

Royal's sense of urgency rewarded them with an early goal, courtesy of Stoffels' header in the seventh minute. Stoffels was teed-up by Ricardo Nascimento's brilliant flick after a wonderfully delivered free-kick that was delivered by Thabo Matlaba. 

The hosts continued to dominate after taking the lead but lacked that cutting edge in the final third with Gamildien missing a few chances. Arrows improved a bit midway through the first half, where Sibiya and Velemseni Ndwandwe played a number of one-twos to enter into Royal's box. Against the run of play, Abafana Bes'thende levelled matters via Cele, who unleashed a low-driven effort after benefitting from Thato Lingwati's miskick. 

