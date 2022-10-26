World Cup bound Ofori wants Chiefs’ scalp, Top8

With the Fifa World Cup around the corner, Richard Ofori insists he is not prioritising the competition with Ghana ahead of his club Orlando Pirates.
Ofori is the only player in the DStv Premiership who is in line to go to the World Cup with the Black Stars next month.
But he is not thinking about that yet as he wants to help Pirates win the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday and the MTN8 final against AmaZulu next week.
“The most important thing is Orlando Pirates because daily, you work with your team and the national team is based on what you do for your club,” Ofori told the media during the announcement of Marriott Bonvoy Protea Fire and Ice Hotel’s multi-year partnership yesterday.
The hotel became the official accommodation partner of the Buccaneers and the partnership will offer fans incredible opportunities to experience football in SA at a whole new level through unrivalled and exclusive access.
“I don’t think about the national team at the moment because if you are not fit in your club, the national team is useless. The most important thing is I need to perform and do my best, so that when they call, I know I am ready.
“If you are not performing in your club when you go there, mentally you are weak and the World Cup stage is the biggest dream of every young player to play there. At the moment I’m thinking about the club, and how I will help them achieve and be successful this season. That’s my ambition.”
The 28-year-old saw his place taken by his fellow goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane following an injury he suffered during the Buccaneers’ 1-1 draw with AmaZulu.
Mpontshane went on to keep two clean sheets in succession, but Ofori, who is not concerned, revealed that he has started training and will be available for selection on Saturday. “The most important thing is we fight as a team, we win as a team and move as a team,” he said.
“Most of the time I always say I don’t compete everywhere I go. I compete with myself, so it doesn’t matter who plays, the most important thing is to make the Orlando Pirates family proud.”
World Cup bound Ofori wants Chiefs’ scalp, Top8
But will fit-again keeper displace Mpontshane in the Soweto derby?
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
