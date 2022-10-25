Uthongathi's ship now steadier after financial woes

Uthongathi co-coach Philani Shange says the financial situation at the club has improved significantly this season and that has brought encouraging results in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
The KwaZulu-Natal club’s financial problems were well known as there had been talk of the side being sold. The club also pleaded for financial assistance from the provincial government to pull them out of their trouble.
Financial constraints saw the club losing some talent but now according to Shange, new partners have helped stabilise matters.
“The financial situation at the club was tough, but there’s been a huge difference this season since the new partners arrived,” said Shange
“You can see the difference; even the players can see the difference. They see that management is trying their best; they want to reward them with good results.
“We are not talking about promotion because most of our players are new in the league, they are coming from the Motsepe League, so we have to be realistic,” he said.
Shange is steering the ship at Uthongathi with Themba Masango. They have managed to steady the ship, guiding Uthongathi to fourth place in the Championship with 16 points, three behind leaders Polokwane City.
They took the maximum points on Friday against Pretoria Callies thanks to a 2-1 win. They will be keen to follow that up with a win over Platinum City Rovers when they meet today at the Princess Magogo Stadium at 3.30pm.
“We have started the season well, we have 16 points, we would have wanted more but we dropped points easily,” said Shange
“The coach's job is to get the team ready and collect points. We saw Rovers play against Pretoria Callies at the Bidvest Stadium, we know their strengths and weaknesses. We want to win the match we know how important it is for us," he said.
NFD results
Polokwane City 2 - 1 JDR Stars, Magesi 2 - 1 Hungry Lions, Pretoria Caillies 1 - 2 Uthongathi, NB La Masia 0 - 0 Platinum City Rovers, Pretoria University 3 - 3 Black Leopards
Fixtures (all at 3.30pm)
Today: Uthongathi v Platinum City Rovers, Princess Magogo Stadium.
Tomorrow: Hungry Lions v Pretoria University, Windhoek Draught Park Stadium; Casric Stars v Polokwane City, Solomon Mahlangu Stadium; JDR Stars v Venda, Soshanguve Giant Stadium; TTM v Pretoria Caillies, Thohoyandou Stadium.
Uthongathi's ship now steadier after financial woes
There had been talk of the side being sold
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
