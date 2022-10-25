×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Maluleka feels sorry for Chiefs after elimination

'I know how it feels to see the club struggling to end trophy drought'

25 October 2022 - 08:49
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
George Maluleka of AmaZulu FC and Keagan Dolly, captain of Kaizer Chiefs during the MTN8, Semi Final - 2nd Leg match between AmaZulu FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
George Maluleka of AmaZulu FC and Keagan Dolly, captain of Kaizer Chiefs during the MTN8, Semi Final - 2nd Leg match between AmaZulu FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Image: Darren Stewart

Having played a crucial role in making sure that his former club Kaizer Chiefs' cup drought is prolonged into an eighth year, AmaZulu midfielder George Maluleka says he empathises with Amakhosi. 

Maluleka, 33,  put in a man of the match display when AmaZulu held Chiefs to a scoreless draw in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Usuthu advanced to the final because they scored an away goal in the first leg.

Chiefs' MTN8 heartbreak all but dashed their hopes to finally win their first trophy since lifting one in the 2014/15 season. Maluleka, the 2014/15 season's MTN8 winner with Chiefs, has sympathised with the Soweto giants, while savouring the moment with Usuthu. AmaZulu will trade blows with Orlando Pirates in the decider on November 5. 

"I don't want to say that I am emotional but I know how it feels to see the club struggling to end the trophy drought because I was there. It's always not nice when the team fails to end the drought but I am in the final and that's very important for me...I am very happy for my team,'' Maluleka said. 

AmaZulu last won a cup in 1992 when they coincidentally thumped Chiefs 3-1 in the final. Maluleka is convinced the current squad has what it takes to etch themselves in the club's folklore by delivering the second trophy in a year where they are celebrating their 90th anniversary 

"Reaching the final is very big for us. It's more about the history of this club. The last time AmaZulu won a cup was in 1992 and that's a very long time, so we want to write new history by winning the MTN8. This squad is so special and talented...it's players who still want to win, so there's that determination to write new history,'' Maluleka said. 

AmaZulu face Marumo Gallants in a league tie at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).

Wounded Sundowns looking for redemption in Maritzburg

Mamelodi Sundowns’ overwhelming emotion after a defeat is anger and they perform better when they look to respond.
Sport
1 hour ago

Mnguni backs Rulani, sighs relief at end of co-coaching era

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Bennett Mnguni has backed Rulani Mokwena to succeed at the club as the sole head coach.
Sport
1 hour ago

Arthur Zwane hints Kaizer Chiefs won’t go big in January transfer window

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has strongly suggested the club will not delve into the market extensively in the January transfer window.
Sport
18 hours ago

AmaZulu coach Folz says team not scared of Pirates

AmaZulu coach Romain Folz has tactfully passed up a chance to share credit with his predecessor Brandon Truter for reaching the MTN8 final.
Sport
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bheki Cele says child killers should not get bail
Behind the headlines: How many more must die?