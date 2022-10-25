Having played a crucial role in making sure that his former club Kaizer Chiefs' cup drought is prolonged into an eighth year, AmaZulu midfielder George Maluleka says he empathises with Amakhosi.
Maluleka, 33, put in a man of the match display when AmaZulu held Chiefs to a scoreless draw in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Usuthu advanced to the final because they scored an away goal in the first leg.
Chiefs' MTN8 heartbreak all but dashed their hopes to finally win their first trophy since lifting one in the 2014/15 season. Maluleka, the 2014/15 season's MTN8 winner with Chiefs, has sympathised with the Soweto giants, while savouring the moment with Usuthu. AmaZulu will trade blows with Orlando Pirates in the decider on November 5.
"I don't want to say that I am emotional but I know how it feels to see the club struggling to end the trophy drought because I was there. It's always not nice when the team fails to end the drought but I am in the final and that's very important for me...I am very happy for my team,'' Maluleka said.
AmaZulu last won a cup in 1992 when they coincidentally thumped Chiefs 3-1 in the final. Maluleka is convinced the current squad has what it takes to etch themselves in the club's folklore by delivering the second trophy in a year where they are celebrating their 90th anniversary
"Reaching the final is very big for us. It's more about the history of this club. The last time AmaZulu won a cup was in 1992 and that's a very long time, so we want to write new history by winning the MTN8. This squad is so special and talented...it's players who still want to win, so there's that determination to write new history,'' Maluleka said.
AmaZulu face Marumo Gallants in a league tie at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).
Maluleka feels sorry for Chiefs after elimination
'I know how it feels to see the club struggling to end trophy drought'
