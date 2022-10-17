Morgan Mammila happy to administer pain to Chiefs

After bringing Kaizer Chiefs back down to earth, Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila, who's an ex-cop, insisted he has nothing to prove as many doubt his coaching credentials.
Mammila’s Chippa came from behind to stun Chiefs 2-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium at the weekend. Siyabonga Ngezana scored just a minute before the end of first half’s regulation time before Siphelele Luthuli equalised in the 54th minute. Edmilson Dove’s 89th minute own goal sealed the deal for Chippa, ending Amakhosi’s seven-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.
Mammila was installed as Chippa coach on an interim basis when the club fired Daine Klate last month. That he’s primarily an administrator is the reason many question his coaching credentials. Boasting three wins from three games now, the former Baroka CEO has made it clear he has no point to prove.
“I don’t really think people will now change their minds about me. In football everyone has an opinion. A lot of people don’t know my background and I am not here to prove a point to anyone. I have won titles in the Castle League. I even won the Telkom Knockout [as a CEO at Baroka when Wedson Nyirenda was coaching],” Mammila said.
Quizzed as to what he’d prefer between coaching full-time and being an administrator, Mammila insisted he would accept whatever Chilli Boys owner Siviwe Mpengesi says he must do.
“I am flexible. I can do administration, I can do scouring and I can coach. So wherever the chairman [Mpengesi] feels like sending me, I will go. I am a football person. I sleep and eat football,” Mammila noted.
The Chippa trainer also revealed his strategy, highlighting that the Amakhosi players were lazy to mark his players. “I knew it was going to be a difficult match, especially given the fact that Chiefs had won all their last three league games,” Mammila explained.
“They’ve got weak points ... they have classy players who don’t like chasing the game, so I told my players to control the tempo of the game, playing rondo so that we take the steam out of them and we did that in the first five minutes. They couldn’t mark us.”
Morgan Mammila happy to administer pain to Chiefs
The coach reveals the strategy Chippa used to beat Amakhosi
Image: Philip Moloko/Gallo Images
