×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Klopp seeks Liverpool reaction even as injuries mount

Poor performance against Napoli still rankles as Ajax visit Anfield

By Reuters - 13 September 2022 - 10:26
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp during a press conference.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp during a press conference.
Image: Molly Darlington

Liverpool - Liverpool have identified their shortcomings from their Champions League loss to Napoli and must find consistency in their performances again if they are to beat Ajax Amsterdam in their second group game, manager Juergen Klopp said yesterday.

Klopp said the 4-1 loss at Napoli last week was the "worst game we played since I was here", adding that analysing the match was akin to watching a "horror film" with at least eight players playing below their level.

"We had a meeting, showed them the situations and I didn't have to say a lot, the players know. We brought ourselves to this situation," Klopp told reporters ahead of today's game at Anfield.

"We had obvious football problems which were from misjudgments. Everyone wanted to sort it by themselves, there was no structure.

"We had four or five days now of absolute truth, not to knock the players down, just to make sure where we are now. This is the starting point for us to sort the problems together on the pitch, no pointing at each other."

Liverpool, however, were dealt another injury blow with Klopp saying full back Andy Robertson is out until after the international break this month while Curtis Jones is also unavailable.

Klopp also said he does not expect Naby Keita to go on international duty while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is no closer to a return.

"The expected return date is somewhere in October," Klopp said. "With Ox it's the same. That's why the two boys are not in the Champions League squad."

Ajax have won all their league games this season to sit top of the Eredivisie standings and Klopp praised Alfred Schreuder's side for coping well despite losing several key players from last season in the transfer window.

"Ajax are in the Champions League and they belong there. Are they the strongest team in the competition? I haven't seen the rest yet," Klopp said.

Bayern defence braces for return of Lewandowski

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann will decide only shortly before the game which central defenders will face Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Roger de Sa flies out to Tehran to coach in the Fifa World Cup

Fresh from his successful coaching stint with the Egyptian national side, Roger de Sa flies to Tehran on Sunday to join Carlos Queiroz as assistant ...
Sport
2 days ago

Buoyant Tottenham face first real test of credentials at City

Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed their best ever start to a Premier League season and opened their Champions League campaign with a win this week but ...
Sport
4 days ago

Liverpool need to ‘reinvent’ themselves, says stunned Klopp

Juergen Klopp said he needs to “reinvent” his Liverpool team after they suffered a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Napoli in their Champions League ...
Sport
5 days ago

Guardiola says praising Haaland becoming 'routine'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said praising new striker Erling Haaland after each game has become part of his routine following the ...
Sport
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'