Xavi angry after 'dominant' Barcelona lose at Bayern

Munich - Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez criticised his team's inability to convert their opportunities on Tuesday after losing 2-0 at Bayern Munich in a Champions League game he said they "dominated".
Bayern scored twice in four minutes against the run of play to move top of Group C, three points above second-placed Barca.
Barcelona had more possession than Bayern and outshot the German side 18-13.
"I am angry. I do not like to lose. We have not deserved it," Xavi told reporters.
"Last year I was angry because they were far superior to us. Today I think we played better than Bayern ... We dominated them, we subdued them.
"We created many clear chances to score and it would have changed the match. In Champions League matches, it's always about details.
"At this level everything is very even and you pay for these mistakes and today it is a hard learning, but it is like that."
Xavi said his team need to minimise their mistakes.
"There was an error at a corner, there was an error in a transition that we did not stop and they have stopped transitions many times," he said.
"And then what we have failed, we have failed a lot, there has been a lack of effectiveness that we have normally had ... So the way to play was very good, positive for this part, but negative for the result."
Meanwhile, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said Sadio Mane is still adapting to the club's style of play but has to be a bit more self-confident, head.
Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane scored as Bayern won at home, with Mane substituted in the 70th minute. Mane has scored five times for the Bundesliga club since joining them from Liverpool but is without a goal in their last four games.
"It's quite normal as a newcomer, who of course still has to adapt to certain procedures that are a bit different to those at Liverpool," Nagelsmann told reporters.
"I already said during the week that I would like him to do certain things more. Maybe less looking for the ball or team mates, and trying to be a bit more self-confident.
"But we are very happy that we have him and he will put his stamp on our game."
Bayern travel to Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Xavi angry after 'dominant' Barcelona lose at Bayern
Nagelsmann tells Mane to exude confidence
