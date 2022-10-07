×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Southampton braced for hurricane Haaland at Man City

By Reuters - 07 October 2022 - 12:25
Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland
Image: Reuters/Lee Smith

London - Southampton's biggest challenge, and maybe mission impossible, will be to keep Erling Haaland off the scoresheet when they visit Premier League champions Manchester City tomorrow.

Short of slipping a sedative into the Norwegian goal machine's lasagne, prepared by dad Alf-Inge before the last three home games, the chances of Ralph Hasenhuttl's struggling team succeeding look slim.

Unbeaten City have scored more goals than any team in Europe's leading five leagues this season and will go top if they win or draw, with leaders Arsenal hosting Liverpool on Sunday only a point clear with an inferior goal difference.

Haaland has bagged 14 of City's 29 league goals -- with hat-tricks in his last three home matches and more scoring records beckoning.

"It's not just his numbers, it's the impact he's having on defenders mentally," former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said on Sky Sports.

"I think defenders and players up and down the country will be going into the training grounds and they will be talking about Erling Haaland. How do you stop him?"

The 22-year-old striker might have had another treble in Wednesday's 5-0 Champions League demolition of FC Copenhagen but manager Pep Guardiola took him off at halftime after he scored twice - taking his tally to 19 goals from 11 games for City.

Worryingly for Southampton, the Spaniard said he wanted to save Haaland for tomorrow.

"If the game would have been tight Erling would have continued but it is better to rest and think of Southampton, a team we were not able to beat last season," Guardiola told reporters.

City will be without defender Kyle Walker, who had groin surgery this week, while Southampton have no major injury worries.

Mikel Arteta's table-topping Arsenal beat visiting North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 last weekend and, with seven wins from eight games, will fancy their chances against a Liverpool side currently languishing in ninth spot.

Liverpool were held 3-3 at home last Saturday by Brighton & Hove Albion, who are fourth and host third-placed Spurs in tomorrow's late game.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Bournemouth v Leicester, 4pm; Chelsea v Wolves, 4pm; Man City v Southampton, 4pm; Newcastle v Brentford, 4pm; Brighton v Tottenham, 6.30pm

Sunday: West Ham v Fulham, 3pm; Crystal Palace v Leeds, 3pm; Arsenal v Liverpool, 5.30pm; Everton v Man United, 8pm.

Ellis tells Banyana to play with courage

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has urged her side to play without fear when they face Australia in the international friendly at Kingsmeadow ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Thidiela adamant Masutha is not suspended

Black Leopards chairman David Thidiela has scoffed at the rumours that he has suspended coach Joel Masutha and his technical panel.
Sport
23 hours ago

Lakay could be key to City’s CAF success

Cape Town City skipper Thamsanqa Mkhize has high hopes that Lyle Lakay will be their CAF Champions League trump card.
Sport
23 hours ago

Self-belief tuned Mudau into a warrior

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau has put his success down to unwavering self-belief.
Sport
23 hours ago

Zwane hopes to keep winning momentum

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is relieved that they finally have a league win on the road after beating Swallows 2-1 at Dobsonville Stadium on ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12