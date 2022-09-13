Bayern defence braces for return of Lewandowski

Munich - Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann will decide only shortly before the game which central defenders will face Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski as he returns to Munich for their Champions League Group C match tonight.
The Poland forward, who scored 344 goals for Bayern in 375 games during his eight years at the club, joined the Spanish side in July.
The Bundesliga's second highest all-time scorer forced a move from Bayern despite having a contract until 2023.
He criticised the German champions who he said "tried to find an argument why they can sell me to another club because before it was difficult to explain maybe to the fans".
Bayern in turn said the situation had been caused by the player who asked to leave despite having a contract, before the two sides partially mended ties.
"I am certain on many positions but not the ones in central defence yet," Nagelsmann told a news conference.
He can choose between Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt and Lucas Hernandez, with the latter having a slight advantage.
"Upa has more duels against Lewi in the Bundesliga (when the defender played for RB Leipzig). He always defended well against him but I have not decided yet," the coach said.
Nagelsmann said Lewandowski was still at a top level despite his 34 years and expected him to keep scoring an average of 40 goals a season. The striker has six LaLiga goals in five matches for Barca so far this season.
"He is their most dangerous threat in front of goal. I wish he can continue playing at this level for many years. If he maintains the physical fitness he can play for sure a few more seasons at this level.
"In the last few years he has been scoring about 40 goals a year. He is on a good road towards achieving that this season.
"We have to stop passes and crosses to him. But there are several other very good players in that team as well," Nagelsmann added.
Bayern, who beat Inter Milan 2-0 away in their Champions League group opener last week, have drawn their last three Bundesliga matches to drop to third place.
Fixtures (9pm unless stated)
Viktoria Plzen v Internazionale, 6.45pm; Sporting v Tottenham, 6.45pm; Bayern v Barcelona; Liverpool v Ajax; Porto v Club Brugge; Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid; Marseille v Eintracht Frankfurt.
Bayern defence braces for return of Lewandowski
Nagelsmann pondering whether to field Upamecano or De Ligt
Image: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
Munich - Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann will decide only shortly before the game which central defenders will face Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski as he returns to Munich for their Champions League Group C match tonight.
The Poland forward, who scored 344 goals for Bayern in 375 games during his eight years at the club, joined the Spanish side in July.
The Bundesliga's second highest all-time scorer forced a move from Bayern despite having a contract until 2023.
He criticised the German champions who he said "tried to find an argument why they can sell me to another club because before it was difficult to explain maybe to the fans".
Bayern in turn said the situation had been caused by the player who asked to leave despite having a contract, before the two sides partially mended ties.
"I am certain on many positions but not the ones in central defence yet," Nagelsmann told a news conference.
He can choose between Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt and Lucas Hernandez, with the latter having a slight advantage.
"Upa has more duels against Lewi in the Bundesliga (when the defender played for RB Leipzig). He always defended well against him but I have not decided yet," the coach said.
Nagelsmann said Lewandowski was still at a top level despite his 34 years and expected him to keep scoring an average of 40 goals a season. The striker has six LaLiga goals in five matches for Barca so far this season.
"He is their most dangerous threat in front of goal. I wish he can continue playing at this level for many years. If he maintains the physical fitness he can play for sure a few more seasons at this level.
"In the last few years he has been scoring about 40 goals a year. He is on a good road towards achieving that this season.
"We have to stop passes and crosses to him. But there are several other very good players in that team as well," Nagelsmann added.
Bayern, who beat Inter Milan 2-0 away in their Champions League group opener last week, have drawn their last three Bundesliga matches to drop to third place.
Fixtures (9pm unless stated)
Viktoria Plzen v Internazionale, 6.45pm; Sporting v Tottenham, 6.45pm; Bayern v Barcelona; Liverpool v Ajax; Porto v Club Brugge; Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid; Marseille v Eintracht Frankfurt.
Roger de Sa flies out to Tehran to coach in the Fifa World Cup
Buoyant Tottenham face first real test of credentials at City
Liverpool need to ‘reinvent’ themselves, says stunned Klopp
Guardiola says praising Haaland becoming 'routine'
Barcelona will 'dream big' in Champions League says Xavi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos