Lakay could be key to City’s CAF success

Cape Town City skipper Thamsanqa Mkhize has high hopes that Lyle Lakay will be their CAF Champions League trump card.
City resume their Champions League journey by hosting Angolan side Petro de Luanda in the first leg of the competition's second preliminary round at Cape Town Stadium tomorrow (5.30pm). The return leg is in Luanda next Friday. The winner of this tie will secure a slot in the group stages.
Mkhize trusts Lakay's vast experience in the Champions League will help them a great deal. Lakay is on a season-long loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, where he garnered 35 Champions League appearances between the 2018/19 term and the previous one.
"I believe Lyle will be vital for us in the Champions League. He's played more Champions League games than any player here, so automatically having such a player is a plus. Champions League games usually require mental toughness more than tactics and Lyle is a player who's mentally strong...we will benefit from him,'' Mkhize told Sowetan yesterday.
Petro have former City goalkeeper Hugo Marques on their books. Mkhize expects the experienced shot-stopper to help his new side with intel about City, where he won the PSL Goalkeeper of the Season gong last term. Marques, 36, abandoned the Citizens for Petro in August, having already featured in three league games this season.
"Yes, Petro have Hugo and it's likely that he will tell them information about how we play and staff but we're not concerned because we also have a game-plan,'' noted the City skipper.
Meanwhile, Marumo Gallants spokesperson Rufus Matsena confirmed yesterday that assistant coach Raymond Mdaka will be in the dugout when they take on Malagasy side Elgeco Plus in the first leg of the Confederation Cup preliminary round in Madagascar on Sunday (3pm SA time).
This is because head coach Dan Malesela doesn't have the required qualifications to be on the bench as per CAF rules. The away home leg is at Peter Mokaba Stadium the following Saturday.
Elsewhere, it remains to be seen if Khabo Zondo, who's believed to be on the verge of leaving, will be around when Royal AM host Zambian side Zesco United in their own first leg of the second preliminary phase of the Confed Cup at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (4pm). The return fixture is away in Zambia next Saturday.
Lakay could be key to City’s CAF success
Skipper Mkhize banks on star's experience with Downs
