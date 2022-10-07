×

Soccer

Thidiela adamant Masutha is not suspended

Leopards coaches haven't trained team all week – sources

07 October 2022 - 12:02
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Joel Masutha.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Black Leopards chairman David Thidiela has scoffed at the rumours that he has suspended coach Joel Masutha and his technical panel.

Sowetan has it on good authority that Masutha has been placed on special leave amid the side's poor run this season. However, Thidiela has pooh-poohed this.

Lidoda Duvha have lost four of their five opening Motsepe Foundation Championship games with a single victory, languishing second from bottom on the log. The Venda side host the only side without a win in the division this season, Platinum City Rovers, at Malamulele Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).

"You know people like to make things up. They see that the results are not forthcoming, so they say the coach is suspended. There's no truth in that. I can't believe I am even talking about this because I really don't have to entertain this. Come to our game on Saturday [and] you'll judge for yourself [if Masutha was suspended],'' Thidiela told Sowetan yesterday.

When Sowetan contacted Masutha yesterday, the retired goalkeeper said he can only comment provided the club give him permission to do so. A source close to Leopards dealings confirmed Masutha and his technical team of Morgan Shivambu (assistant coach) and Sam Banda have been absent at training this week as the club has suspended them.

"Masutha, Shivambu and Banda haven't trained the team this week. They were suspended last week. It's first a matter of time before they are fired, I believe. Tomorrow [today] there might be a meeting [between Masutha, Shivambu and Banda] and the chairman,'' said the informant.

Fixtures (all at 3.30pm)

Today: La Masia v VFC, Bidvest Stadium

Tomorrow: Casric v Callies, Solomon Mahlangu Stadium; JDR v Lions, Giant Stadium; Spurs v PLK City, Athlone Stadium; Leopards v City Rovers, Malamulele Stadium; Baroka v TTM, Baroka Village

Sunday: AmaTuks v All Stars, Tuks Stadium; Uthongathi v Magesi, Princess Magogo Stadium.

