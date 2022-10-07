‘New Hlompho’ promises more long-range stunners

SuperSport United midfielder Grant Margeman has developed a knack for scoring stunning goals from long range that he has now been dubbed the new Hlompho Kekana.
Mamelodi Sundowns great Kekana used to be the talk of the DStv Premiership until his recent retirement but Margeman – who is on loan to SuperSport from Sundowns – has not only seemingly taken over, but he has boldly promised to fire in more scorchers this season.
Margeman is in the form of his life, having already scored two beautiful goals which can easily contest for the Goal of the Season accolade. He is odds-on to start when Matsatsantsa host Sekhukhune United in a DStv Premiership tie at Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
“I believe I have just started with this kind of goals [he scored his long-range strikes in their 2-1 defeat at Kaizer Chiefs before the Fifa break and in their 3-1 win over Royal AM on Tuesday]. I am confident I will score more long-range goals. At the start of the season I set myself a target of scoring at least seven goals and I think I am on the right track,”' Margeman told Sowetan yesterday.
The 24-year-old central midfielder has chalked up his recent ability to unleash ferocious shots to self-confidence and the trust he is getting from coach Gavin Hunt, among other things. "It boils down to self-belief. I am so confident in myself and the coach has also shown faith in me....he always encourages me to take these long-range shots,'' Margeman said.
Both SuperSport and Babina Noko are heading into this clash high in confidence after managing impressive wins midweek against Royal and Orlando Pirates respectively. Margeman believes the two sides’ great results in their previous outings will make this clash a thriller.
“Sekhukhune did very well against Pirates and they are coming at us motivated. We are also oozing confidence after beating Royal convincingly, so I believe both teams will be aiming to continue with great form. This means it will be an interesting game. Our aim is to keep momentum and consistency...we can't win one game and lose the following if we are to achieve our goal to finish in the top four,” Margeman stated.
‘New Hlompho’ promises more long-range stunners
Margeman next targets Sekhukhune with his scorcher
Image: Lefty Shivambu
SuperSport United midfielder Grant Margeman has developed a knack for scoring stunning goals from long range that he has now been dubbed the new Hlompho Kekana.
Mamelodi Sundowns great Kekana used to be the talk of the DStv Premiership until his recent retirement but Margeman – who is on loan to SuperSport from Sundowns – has not only seemingly taken over, but he has boldly promised to fire in more scorchers this season.
Margeman is in the form of his life, having already scored two beautiful goals which can easily contest for the Goal of the Season accolade. He is odds-on to start when Matsatsantsa host Sekhukhune United in a DStv Premiership tie at Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
“I believe I have just started with this kind of goals [he scored his long-range strikes in their 2-1 defeat at Kaizer Chiefs before the Fifa break and in their 3-1 win over Royal AM on Tuesday]. I am confident I will score more long-range goals. At the start of the season I set myself a target of scoring at least seven goals and I think I am on the right track,”' Margeman told Sowetan yesterday.
The 24-year-old central midfielder has chalked up his recent ability to unleash ferocious shots to self-confidence and the trust he is getting from coach Gavin Hunt, among other things. "It boils down to self-belief. I am so confident in myself and the coach has also shown faith in me....he always encourages me to take these long-range shots,'' Margeman said.
Both SuperSport and Babina Noko are heading into this clash high in confidence after managing impressive wins midweek against Royal and Orlando Pirates respectively. Margeman believes the two sides’ great results in their previous outings will make this clash a thriller.
“Sekhukhune did very well against Pirates and they are coming at us motivated. We are also oozing confidence after beating Royal convincingly, so I believe both teams will be aiming to continue with great form. This means it will be an interesting game. Our aim is to keep momentum and consistency...we can't win one game and lose the following if we are to achieve our goal to finish in the top four,” Margeman stated.
Truter the fifth PSL coach to bite the dust this season
Memela, Nyauza could haunt ex-team Pirates
Safa’s response to 168 tickets sold is plan to move Bafana games from Gauteng
Ndwandwe cherishes his milestone at Arrows
Gallants settle R430k bill for player they didn't use
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos