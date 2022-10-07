Self-belief tuned Mudau into a warrior

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau has put his success down to unwavering self-belief.
When the full-back joined Sundowns two years ago from Black Leopards, many thought he wouldn't make it as he was going to compete with the late Anele Ngcongca and Thapelo Morena in his position.
But the 26-year-old said he believed that he was good enough to fight for a place and this is the reason he has been playing regularly since he joined the club.
“To play here is not easy, but I think I deserve to be here. I’ve been doing very well from my previous team,” Mudau told the media yesterday.
“When I come to training every day, I want to learn as a player and I want to improve.
“You just need to believe in yourself that maybe one day you are going to make it and compete with the so-called big names. I told myself from day one that if I had to compete I would do that.”
The Bafana Bafana defender has been consistent in his performances and he emphasised that this is because of the amount of hard work he has been putting in at training.
“What I can say is when I came here, I had problems. I had to compete with the big names,” he said. “But I believed in myself."
Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena also praised Mudau’s commitment and that he is a player who is difficult to manage because of his talent.
“If there has been a player that maybe for the last few seasons has been extremely consistent in his performance, it has to be ‘Sailor’,” Mokwena said.
“It is also a reflection of the quality that he has apart from the quality of being a top football player but the quality of also being a very fine human being.
“Mudau has got good human qualities and this is reflected by the fact that he comes from a very humble family. You meet his mother, you meet a very humble woman who raised her son as a single parent, but did so much to make sure the child is raised with the right values and Mudau carries that on and off the pitch. He is a very good reflection of his family and the way he was brought up.”
Mudau and company will be looking for an advantage when Sundowns face La Passe from Seychelles in the CAF Champions League second round first leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday at 4pm.
