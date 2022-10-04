Zothwane says co-coaching works for Polokwane City

Polokwane City co-coach Papi Zothwane revealed that the understanding between he and coach Duncan Lechesa is the reason for the club’s excellent start in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
The two coaches have guided the Citizens to a promising start in the second tier with three wins and a draw against a single defeat in their opening five matches.
They are third on the log with 10 points, one behind the leaders, the University of Pretoria.
On Sunday, they recorded an impressive 2-0 win over Hungry Lions at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, and Zothwane said they were not surprised with the start they have made.
“I don’t think if you have worked as an assistant before or as a head coach, it’s a problem. It depends on the understanding and the vision of the team,” Zothwane told Sowetan yesterday.
“Coach Duncan and I are both coaches, so it doesn’t make a huge difference, but if you are there for personal reasons of being the head coach then you will feel intimidated.
“But for us, we are there to serve the team. It is not about the titles, it is about contributing to the success of the team.”
Zothwane added that they had assembled a squad they believed would win promotion to the DStv Premiership next season and that they would make sure they achieved that target.
“I don’t think there is too much difference, the only difference I think is the squad we have assembled based on the possessions that we had challenges with last season,” he said.
“And obviously, beefing up the technical team, I think that’s the major impact that has [played a role] in the recent results.
“We want to take the team to the Premiership and it will take a lot of effort from the technical team, the players and everyone who is involved to take the team to the elite league.
“That’s the main ambition of the team and we will do that.”
Weekend results
PLK City 2-0 Hungry Lions, Casric Stars 3-1 Black Leopards, Magesi 1-1 TTM, All Stars 0-0 Uthongathi, Venda 1-0 Baroka, Pretoria Callies 2-1 NB La Masia
Zothwane says co-coaching works for Polokwane City
Understanding with Lechesa helps revive Polokwane's promotion bid
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Weekend results
PLK City 2-0 Hungry Lions, Casric Stars 3-1 Black Leopards, Magesi 1-1 TTM, All Stars 0-0 Uthongathi, Venda 1-0 Baroka, Pretoria Callies 2-1 NB La Masia
