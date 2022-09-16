×

Soccer

We always go for the best, says Rulani on Mashego signing

Downs coach refutes claims they are weakening opposition

16 September 2022 - 07:45
Neville Khoza Journalist
Bafana Bafana defender Terrence Mashego will soon be unveiled as a mamelodi Sundowns player after leaving Cape Town City this week.
Image: Carl Fourie

With Terrence Mashego the latest star player to join Mamelodi Sundowns, co-coach Rulani Mokwena insists the club will always go for the best players as long as they are available in the market.

Sundowns, who already boast a star-studded squad, have been accused of signing players to kill competition as Mashego is set to compete with Lyle Lakay, Aubrey Modiba, Sifiso Ngobeni and Divine Lunga who is currently on loan at Golden Arrows at the left-back position.

Mokwena, however, said some of the players would have to be released before the transfer deadline on September 22 to make way for the new signings.

“What I can say to you is that we want the best players in this team. And we try to recruit the best players and when they become available in the market, we have an obligation to our supporters to make sure we move into that space,” Mokwena explained to the media yesterday.

“To make our team as competitive as we can, that's why we have Marcello [Allende] even here and we beat a lot of competition to get him.

“The biggest thing for us is when we bring in, we have to let go, because you can’t have too many players.”

Mokwena also applauded Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos after he named Themba Zwane for the upcoming friendlies against Sierra Leone and Botswana later this month.

Yesterday, Broos sparked surprise when he named Zwane on his squad after he was overlooked by the coach since he took over in September last year.

“Kudos to Hugo Broos, but also incredible for Zwane for being consistent, he worked very hard and he deserved it. That’s how football should always be – about the best players getting the best opportunities to give their best and particularly when it is about representing the national team.”

Meanwhile, Sundowns will be looking for their third successive victory when they host AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.

Despite Usuthu not having a win in their last three matches, Mokwena expects a difficult game as they will look to bounce back to winning ways at their expense.

