Sekhukhune United ‘lack ethics and morals’: Royal AM boss Sinky Mnisi
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi has thrown a jab at the KwaZulu-Natal club's DStv Premiership rivals Sekhukhune United, saying he will never work for the Limpopo club “even if they were the last team on Earth" as they “lack ethics and morals”.
AM and Sekhukhune are relatively new clubs on the SA football scene, but the two already have quite a history between them.
The teams were at the centre of a dispute about who should be crowned the 2020-2021 National First Division champions after an arbitration decision late in the season awarded points, and the title, to Sekhukhune.
Sekhukhune won a protracted court battle and AM bought their way into the top-tier by purchasing the status of Bloemfontein Celtic.
In a press conference on Wednesday called to answer allegations against him in the media, Mnisi lashed out at various people and organisations. He responded to media reports accusing him of selling AM’s most prized player, striker Victor Letsoalo, to his “friends” at Sekhukhune instead of to Kaizer Chiefs.
Mnisi distanced himself from the negotiations that saw Letsoalo move to Sekhukhune, saying everything was handled by club owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize.
The Royal CEO, who also denied reports he has been suspended by AM, said there had been suggestions that he wanted a job at Sekhukhune.
“On the sale of Mr Letsoalo [there] was mention as if there was a R20m [offer for the player from Chiefs] and I sold him to Sekhukhune [for a much lower amount].
“Let me put this straight: I, Sinky Mnisi, not on behalf of Royal AM, would never, never at any given time put my [foot] at the doors of Sekhukhune.
“Even if they were to say all the clubs were finished, I would never work for Sekhukhune because they don’t have ethics and morals.
“Football is a different ball game, that’s why I, Sinky Mnisi, have been in football for a long time. I can walk the walk and I can talk the talk. I have never been in a disciplinary hearing at the PSL for any reason or whatsoever because I am disciplined.
“I’m not in football for any reason other than being passionate about football. For me it’s a calling.”
Mnisi alleged his gripe with Sekhukhune also involves the club trying to kick him out of his office space at Makhulong Stadium in Thembisa as president of Tembisa United Football Association. Sekhukhune have used Makhulong Stadium as a training and match venue in the past.
The stadium was also home to Premiership outfit Highlands Park, which Mnisi was co-director of before that club's sale to Tim Sukazi in 2020 to form TS Galaxy.
“I have been the president of Tembisa United FA for 10 years and we have been in those offices long before Highlands Park started using those offices,” Mnisi said.
“When Highlands Park was sold I remained in those offices, long before Sekhukhune was born or whether they thought they would have a team.
“The reason Sekhukhune left Makhulong was because we were resistant in Tembisa and they couldn’t come and tell us to move out of the offices of the association.
“Others have been saying I’m a friend of [Sekhukhune owner Simon] Malatji — with due respect I don’t know the gentleman who is the owner of Sekhukhune.”
Sekhukhune CEO Jonas Malatji was reached for a response.
Asked if the club was searching for a new CEO, he said no, and nor were they interested in entertaining or responding to Mnisi’s utterances.
