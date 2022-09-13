×

Cricket

Crawley leads England home to complete series win over SA

Boucher to leave Proteas next month

By Reuters - 13 September 2022 - 10:03
Ben Stokes (C) holds The Basil D'Oliveira Trophy at The Kia Oval on September 12, 2022 in London, England.
Image: Luke Walker

London - Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope steered England to an impressive nine-wicket victory over South Africa at The Oval yesterday to complete a 2-1 series victory and put the seal on an astonishing turnaround in fortunes for the home team this year.

England started the day at 97-0 needing another 33 to win and picked them up in 27 minutes for the loss of Alex Lees for 39. Crawley finished on 69 not out, with Pope unbeaten on 11.

The victory made it six wins from seven tests this summer, following a 3-0 beating of New Zealand and a win over India, all following an awful run that brought one win from the previous 17 tests and led to the arrival of Ben Stokes as captain in place of Joe Root.

"It's been a great series for us as a team, there were no real individual stand-out performances, but different people at different times have broken the game open," Stokes said at the post-match presentation.

"The conditions we found on day one, the toss is one you want to win, but you have to execute your plans.

"When you've got the bowlers like Jimmy (Anderson), (Stuart) Broad and Robbo (Ollie Robinson) with the skills they possess, they've been phenomenal."

England had reached 97 chasing 130 before bad light stopped play on Sunday's fourth day, with Crawley racing to an impressive 57 and Lees, who had been dropped from the first ball of the innings, on 32.

A small but healthy crowd took advantage of free entry to observe the last rites, in stark contrast to Sunday when a full house was treated to an amazing day's action.

On Sunday South Africa's inexperienced batting lineup had no answer to England's swinging seam attack, slumping from a strong start to 169 all out to hand the initiative to the hosts.

"First innings runs are so big in the UK and we've failed in that department," SA captain Dean Elgar said.

"It was a tough decision (to select the top six) and it didn't work this game, but it was an eye-opening experience for those guys."

Meanwhile, SA coach Mark Boucher will leave his post after the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia later this year to pursue "other opportunities in line with his future career and personal objectives", officials said.The announcement came hours after South Africa lost their three-match test series in England.

Former wicketkeeper Boucher has been in the role since December 2019 and had been contracted until the end of the 2023 50-over World Cup in October next year.

