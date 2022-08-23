Ronaldo can still fit into Manchester United’s system, says Ten Hag

Ronaldo was not the only player from the United team that lost 4-0 to Brentford to be dropped, as captain Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Fred also started on the bench, with Ten Hag saying the changes were part of his gameplan to tackle Liverpool.

“We have a squad and then we have a way of play, a style, but also, a gameplan, and you look what is the best approach to the game, and that is what we did today.

“We do it every game, so, today we picked those players but can it be that on Saturday [at Southampton] it can be different.

“We need a squad, because we have many games to cover so if we make a team out of the squad and we stick together as a squad then we can achieve a lot. I'm convinced about that.

“United next travel to 11th-placed Southampton on Saturday.