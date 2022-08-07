Magic Mitrovic nets twice as Fulham hold Liverpool to 2-2 draw

Aleksandar Mitrovic's brace of goals was cancelled out by strikes from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah as newly promoted Fulham held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw by in the sides' opening game of the Premier League season at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The home side took the lead on 32 minutes when they broke down the right, and Kenny Tete's cross was met by the bustling Mitrovic, who out-jumped Trent Alexander-Arnold at the far post to head home.

Luis Diaz came close to levelling a few minutes later, flashing a shot across the face of the goal, but the ball bounced back off the far post as last season's runners-up struggled to deal with Fulham's physicality in the opening 45 minutes.

Fulham almost doubled their advantage in the 57th minute as the ball was worked out to the right and Neeskens Kebano unleashed a thunderous shot that smacked off the far post.

Tipped to be among the title challengers again this year, Liverpool's fortunes turned with the introduction of new signing Nunez in the second half, and the Uruguayan wasted no time in showing why Liverpool paid Benfica an initial €75 million (R128 billion) for his services.