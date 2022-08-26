×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Zondo warns Bucs not to bask in past glory

Thwihli Thwahla plan cup upset

26 August 2022 - 09:52
Neville Khoza Journalist
Innocent Maela of Orlando Pirates and Tebogo Potsane of Royal AM during the DStv Premiership match between Royal AM and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Innocent Maela of Orlando Pirates and Tebogo Potsane of Royal AM during the DStv Premiership match between Royal AM and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Image: Darren Stewart

Royal AM co-coach Khabo Zondo insists revenge will not be on their minds when they host Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 quarterfinal at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday at 6pm.

The Buccaneers edged Thwihli Thwahla 1-0 in the DStv Premiership match at the same venue earlier this month and Royal AM will be desperate to avoid another defeat against the same team.

But Zondo, whose side heads into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 victory over Maritzburg United on Wednesday, warned the Soweto giants to brace themselves for a tough encounter as they have a plan to upset them this time.

“Firstly, it should not be like we are looking for revenge. We are going to plan well against Pirates for the MTN8,” Zondo explained to the media after their game against Maritzburg.

“I hope they don’t come here being overconfident that they beat us last time. We are going to plan and make sure that all the mistakes that we did on the day, we can iron them out.”

Zondo said they took a lot of positives from their midweek match that they would work on before their match against the Buccaneers.

“I was a little bit worried about how we gave the ball away. We can never do that against clubs like Pirates. We need to work hard on that tactical discipline and decision-making,” Zondo said.

“You find players passing in the wrong areas and knowing that we don’t have too many players in the middle. Our midfield also struggled to deal with the overload of midfield from Maritzburg. We need to iron that out and put players in the right position.

“But it’s a win that we needed so much. We knew that we were playing well in other matches but the results were not forthcoming.

“But today [Wednesday] we needed to grind [out] a result. We changed a little bit of formation and played with two strikers and also played with four at the back. It paid dividends, although we gave a lot of balls away and we gave Maritzburg too much possession.”

Stellies size up Chiefs ahead of clash of the wounded

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is looking for an immediate response to the 3-0 defeat they suffered against Mamelodi Sundowns when they face Kaizer ...
Sport
1 hour ago

No-one forced SuperSport United to take loan deals, Mokwena insists

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena says it is difficult to empathise with his counterpart at SuperSport United, Gavin Hunt, who has blasted ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Hunt moans as Downs bar trio from playing in cup tie

SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt says the policy of loaned players not being able to face their parent club does not make sense.
Sport
1 hour ago

Zwane reiterates Khune 'not physically ready'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane insists goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is not ready to play yet despite working hard at training.
Sport
1 hour ago

Riveiro won’t force Bucs to play ‘tiki-taka’

Orlando Pirates mentor Jose Riveiro may be a Spaniard but he is not that obsessed about turning the Buccaneers into a possession-based side, a ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...