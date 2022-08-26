×

Soccer

'Rhoo' vows Zwane will succeed at Naturena

Chiefs legend urges fans to be patient with coach

26 August 2022 - 10:01
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Kaizer Chiefs legend Lucas Radebe.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Lucas Radebe has urged the club's fans to bear with coach Arthur Zwane as pressure continues to mount on him.

Barely five games into the season, Zwane is already incurring the Amakhosi faithful's wrath. Chiefs have lost three of their first five DStv Premiership games with two victories in the process. Radebe, who played for Amakhosi between 1989 and 1994, is convinced Zwane will succeed at Naturena, given they're patient with him.

"Zwane must be given enough time to implement his plan and philosophy. People must be patient with him. I believe, given time, he'll come alright,'' Radebe said on the sidelines of a Betway event, where the betting company handed over a multipurpose sports centre in Orlando East yesterday.

The legendary centre-back, who'd go on to attain a cult status in England with Leeds United after leaving Chiefs, also commended Betway for the role they play to uplift communities. Radebe foresees the new infrastructure helping  in producing footballers who can emulate people like him.

"Betway is playing a crucial role in uplifting communities and that's commendable. When we were kids we didn't have such infrastructure but we achieved our goals, so I believe with this multipurpose sports centre there'll be a lot of kids who'll be like us and play football abroad."

The many-sided centre boasts a football pitch and courts to play netball, tennis and basketball. Stadium Management SA (SMSA) will be maintaining the venue that's currently in its phase one of construction. David Rachidi, Betway's marketing manager, said they're proud to be playing a role in shaping the futures of youngsters who aspire to be professional athletes in respective disciplines.

"This is something that's quite phenomenal and big for us as a brand. Local talents will benefit from this and we're happy to be playing a crucial role in molding the futures of our kids,'' said Rachidi. 

