Nyatama hopes brace will boost Musonda's confidence

Swallows stand-in coach Musa Nyatama has heaped praise on striker Mwape Musonda following his brace during their 2-1 hard-fought victory over Sekhukhune United at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday.
The Zambian striker netted on either side of the half as Swallows came from a goal down to seal their second win of the season.
Nyatama, who is standing in for Dylan Kerr who is still waiting for his work permit, hopes the brace will bring confidence to the striker going forward.
“It was a very difficult game. We had to come from a goal down and I’m proud of the guys; they fought and put on a shift out there and also, getting the winning goal. I'm happy for Musonda for scoring the brace,” Nyatama told the media after the game.
“Musonda has been in and out of the team; with the first game, unfortunately, he got an injury while in camp and we had to take him out. I’m happy he scored the brace in his first start and I’m sure this will build his confidence going forward.”
Nyatama also dedicated the victory to Kerr, who was giving instructions in the stands and that he didn’t achieve the victory alone.
“I just have to help the team and the win is for the coach. He has been trying his all to get his papers and also trying to help the guys on the pitch, shouting from the stands,” he said. “And big up goes to him for pushing the guys and helping the players during matches.”
Meanwhile, Sekhukhune coach Kaitano Tembo was disappointed with the results as he felt they gave the game away after taking the lead. “We had a good start and played with a little bit of purpose. We controlled the game in the first 45 minutes hence we scored first and before that, we created some good chances,” Tembo said.
“But we started losing control of the game and started making mistakes of turnovers in terms of possessions and that brought the opponent back in the game.
“And we also made mistakes defensively with their equaliser. I think we could have done better defensively in those situations.
“We were always troubled with the long balls during the match and we knew they are dangerous in crosses. The goal we conceded we didn’t defend well and there is still a lot of work to be done. We have been scoring one goal in all the matches we have been playing.”
Nyatama hopes brace will boost Musonda's confidence
Stand-in coach dedicates victory to Kerr
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
