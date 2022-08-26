Hunt moans as Downs bar trio from playing in cup tie

SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt says the policy of loaned players not being able to face their parent club does not make sense.
Hunt was speaking during a MTN8 press conference at the PSL headquarters ahead of their quarterfinal encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday at the Tuks Stadium at 6pm.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori acquired three players on loan from their crosstown rivals in the winter transfer window and the loan agreements included the clause prohibiting players from facing their parent club. This means Ricardo Goss, Grant Margeman and Thabang Sibanyoni won't face Sundowns this weekend.
Hunt, who is one of the most successful coaches in the PSL era, gave his thoughts on the clause holding loaned players back from taking on the clubs that have shipped them out and how it has affected his preparations for the game.
“We're going to be thinner because we can't play three players. Thabang can't play; Grant Margeman, who has won two man of the matches in five games; and Goss can't play. These are blows to us,” said Hunt.
“It's not for me to say, really. The only reason it changed is we [Wits] won the league with players from them and that all got changed. From a personal perspective it doesn't make sense to me because it's players that are not going to play there. I wasn't privy to the agreement; before I came here those things were done.
“It is what it is. It's very strange as it is town rivals. I don't think Manchester United will sell their player to Manchester City or Atletico Madrid to Real Madrid, but it happens in South Africa. From the first time I was here, we sold the whole team to them and now more players have gone to them,” he said.
Even though they will have a mountain to climb in their last-eight game against the Brazilians, Hunt and SuperSport have every intention of winning the R8m prize money.
“The good thing is there are a few cups in South Africa but this one is lucrative and it's the best and shortest route to winning a lot of money if you look at it from that perspective, and financially as a club we need it,” said Hunt.
Hunt moans as Downs bar trio from playing in cup tie
SuperSport coach without Goss, Sibanyoni and Margeman
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt says the policy of loaned players not being able to face their parent club does not make sense.
Hunt was speaking during a MTN8 press conference at the PSL headquarters ahead of their quarterfinal encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday at the Tuks Stadium at 6pm.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori acquired three players on loan from their crosstown rivals in the winter transfer window and the loan agreements included the clause prohibiting players from facing their parent club. This means Ricardo Goss, Grant Margeman and Thabang Sibanyoni won't face Sundowns this weekend.
Hunt, who is one of the most successful coaches in the PSL era, gave his thoughts on the clause holding loaned players back from taking on the clubs that have shipped them out and how it has affected his preparations for the game.
“We're going to be thinner because we can't play three players. Thabang can't play; Grant Margeman, who has won two man of the matches in five games; and Goss can't play. These are blows to us,” said Hunt.
“It's not for me to say, really. The only reason it changed is we [Wits] won the league with players from them and that all got changed. From a personal perspective it doesn't make sense to me because it's players that are not going to play there. I wasn't privy to the agreement; before I came here those things were done.
“It is what it is. It's very strange as it is town rivals. I don't think Manchester United will sell their player to Manchester City or Atletico Madrid to Real Madrid, but it happens in South Africa. From the first time I was here, we sold the whole team to them and now more players have gone to them,” he said.
Even though they will have a mountain to climb in their last-eight game against the Brazilians, Hunt and SuperSport have every intention of winning the R8m prize money.
“The good thing is there are a few cups in South Africa but this one is lucrative and it's the best and shortest route to winning a lot of money if you look at it from that perspective, and financially as a club we need it,” said Hunt.
Zwane reiterates Khune 'not physically ready'
Riveiro won’t force Bucs to play ‘tiki-taka’
Lucky Lekgwathi appeals for help after armed robbery at restaurant
Erasmus nearing exit at Sundowns as Allende takes over his jersey number
Pirates coach Riveiro hoping for good news from doctors on Sibisi and Xoki
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos