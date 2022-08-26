No-one forced SuperSport United to take loan deals, Mokwena insists

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena says it is difficult to empathise with his counterpart at SuperSport United, Gavin Hunt, who has blasted the Brazilians' policy of barring their loaned players from facing them.
Hunt will face Sundowns in the MTN8 quarterfinal at Tuks Stadium on Sunday without three of his key players, Ricardo Goss, Grant Margerman and Thabang Sibanyoni, who are all on loan from Downs.
According to the loan deal clause between the two clubs, players will not face their parent club when the two sides meet.
“That’s how the deal was done and I was not involved in that, so it is very difficult to sympathise,” Mokwena explained to the media yesterday.
“But I like Gavin a lot. I have a very soft spot for him. So, I have very big respect for Gavin Hunt but he is an old campaigner who knows how to go around these things and I’m sure he will have solutions. He has good players in his team and I’m sure he will find solutions for that.”
Mokwena said that when clubs enter into negotiations they have a right to address their concerns but that SuperSport and Sundowns agreed that those players won’t take part as usual.
“This thing didn’t start now with Sundowns and I think the clubs also have the right to enter into these negotiations and discussions with the club,” Mokwena said.
“It is their priority to decide to not agree and if the clubs make the agreement and then after they feel they are being crippled, no-one has forced them to sign these agreements.
“I know what the experience of SuperSport management is. Stan [Matthews, the club CEO] is someone I have huge respect for and he knows exactly how to run his club."
Despite SuperSport not having the three players available for the match, Mokwena still expects a tough encounter.
“It promises to be an interesting game. Of course, they got that cup pedigree and we are all aware of that; very good side with a very experienced coach, difficult to score [against].”
No-one forced SuperSport United to take loan deals, Mokwena insists
Downs co-coach expects Hunt to find fix for missing players
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
