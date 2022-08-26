Riveiro won’t force Bucs to play ‘tiki-taka’

Orlando Pirates mentor Jose Riveiro may be a Spaniard but he is not that obsessed about turning the Buccaneers into a possession-based side, a football philosophy that is synonymous with his country of birth, Spain, where that kind of football is christened "tiki-taka".
Speaking at a media conference to preview tomorrow’s MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium, Riveiro gave an account on how he intends to make the Sea Robbers play. Pirates' Wafa-Wafa tie against Thwihli Thwahla kicks off at 6pm.
"Our style of play is to....we try to create a context where we can dominate games through possession, but I am not looking for a very long possession. I want my team to be as practical as possible and arrive in the box as quick as possible when we have advantage. We want to play at a high tempo, which is difficult when we're playing every two, three days,'' Riveiro explained.
"Football is not only when you have the ball; it's also when you don't have the capacity to have the ball like it happened yesterday in some moments of the game [referring to their Wednesday's 1-0 win over Marumo Gallants ]. The transitions are also very relevant nowadays. So, we're trying to be a complete team. We try to be solid when we don't have the ball. In the end, we try to be an attractive team. Even on our worst day, we want to be a competitive team."
Pirates have already beaten Royal in a league match this season nearly two weeks ago in Durban. As games have been coming in thick and fast, the Pirates coach expects no tactical changes from both sides when they clash again tomorrow.
"We played them [Royal] one week ago. In that period, both teams haven't had enough time to train or implement changes, so we can't expect big chances in both teams,'' noted Riveiro.
The Pirates tactician wasn't too keen to give a detailed update on his central defensive twins Nkosinathi Sibisi and Tapelo Xoki after they were both stretched off late in their 1-0 league win over Marumo at Orlando Stadium. Sibisi and Xoki were involved in a horrific clash of heads.
"We have to do everything to recover both Sibisi and Xoki. That's all I can say so far,'' said Riveiro.
Riveiro won’t force Bucs to play ‘tiki-taka’
Competitiveness a ‘priority’
Image: EJ Langner
