Soccer

Pirates coach Riveiro hoping for good news from doctors on Sibisi and Xoki

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 25 August 2022 - 11:06
Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi (pictured) suffered concussion after colliding with teammate Tapelo Xoki.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is optimistic centrebacks Nkosinathi Sibisi and Tapelo Xoki will be available for Saturday's MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Royal AM after colliding with one another in their last outing.

Sibisi and Xoki, who recently joined Pirates from Golden Arrows and AmaZulu FC, were stretchered off the pitch after their midair collision in Bucs' 1-0 DStv Premiership win against Marumo Gallants at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

Fellow Pirates players Goodman Mosele and Bienvenu Eva Nga also collided with one another but managed to finish the match as their injuries were not as serious.

Pirates secured their victory via Paseka Mako's third-minute goal.

Riveiro said the incident left Sibisi and Xoki concussed and it was too early to tell if the players will be ready for the trip to Durban, but he remains optimistic after talking to the players.

“The picture in the change room is interesting because we had a lot of incidents tonight, with Sibisi and Xoki getting concussion,” Riveiro said after the match.

“Even Mosele and Eva Nga also and I think [Bandile] Shandu also a couple of hits. It’s early to say.

“It was a decent fight tonight in order to get the result. I think everybody went in hard in every action, so it’s normal that we have some players feeling pain.

“We have two days to prepare ourselves before we travel to Durban and like I said it’s early to give the update, but hopefully we can have everybody ready for the MTN8 games.

“I can tell you that after talking with the guys, I’m optimistic.”

Riveiro was also unable to provide a clear update on Thembinkosi Lorch and Thabiso Monyane, who picked up knocks against SuperSport United at the weekend.

“They couldn’t be ready for this game [against Gallants], but I’m optimistic about the next one. Hopefully they can join the team,” he said.

Pirates meet Royal for a spot in the MTN8 semifinals at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on Saturday (6pm).

