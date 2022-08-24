Chilean import Allende scores on debut as Sundowns see off Stellies
Mamelodi Sundowns returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 DStv Premiership win over Stellenbosch where Chilean import Marcelo Allende found the back of the net on his debut at Loftus on Wednesday night.
An important home win for the Brazilians was secured through first-half goals by attackers Neo Maema (second minute) and Peter Shalulile (41s), who scored his fourth of the season, and Allende (77th) in the closing stages.
Shalulile, who finished last season as the leading goal scorer in the league with 23 strikes, has started this campaign with promise in front of goal as he continues to chase the long-standing record of 25 goals set by Collins Mbesuma.
Marcelo Allende is here! 👏— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 24, 2022
The South American announces his arrival in the #DStvPrem with a well-taken goal 🔥
The celebration ✨ pic.twitter.com/bUNGMLztXE
Allende came on after 68 minutes to raucous applause by the supporters to replace midfield kingpin Themba Zwane and he didn’t disappoint as he put matters beyond doubt with 13 minutes remaining.
Stellenbosch and their coach Steve Barker remain in the middle of the table and a have mountain to climb to revive their campaign that has seen three draws, one win and one loss so far.
Sundowns got off to a flying start, opening the scoring just after kickoff from the close-range boot of attacker Maema as he blasted home a loose ball that was spilt by Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stevens.
Downs suffered a blow after 23 minutes when influential attacking midfielder Gaston Sirino was stretchered off the field after he collided with a Stellenbosch player, and he was replaced by Thapelo Morena.
No stopping them! 🔥— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 24, 2022
Neo Maema scores just 90 seconds after the kick-off against Stellenbosch.
📺 Stream the #DStvPrem live: https://t.co/0BMWdennut pic.twitter.com/NrCN0QFjlN
Sundowns could have increased their lead in the 32nd minute but a well-placed shot by Teboho Mokoena from outside the penalty box brushed the crossbar after he received a defence-splitting pass from Maema.
The Brazilians increased their lead five minutes before the break when Peter Shalulile punched home from close range after Stellenbosch defender Mogamad de Goede failed to clear a dangerous ball by Morena.
Early in the second half, Sundowns defender Rushine de Reuck rose highest in the Stellenbosch danger area but his pinpoint header was dealt with by Stevens.
Allende got it right a few minutes later when he calmly slotted the ball beyond the reach of Stevens with the help of the upright to introduce himself in the best possible way to the Brazilians.
Both teams turn their attention to the MTN8 quarterfinals on the weekend with Sundowns hosting SuperSport United at Tuks Stadium and Stellenbosch at home to Kaizer Chiefs, both on Sunday.