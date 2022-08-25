Easy passage for Sundowns as they vanquish Stellies

At Loftus Versfeld
Mamelodi Sundowns showed their class as they returned to winning ways in style with an impressive 3-0 victory over Stellenbosch here yesterday.
Following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Sekhukhune United in their last match at the weekend, Masandawana were desperate to respond and they did that in style against a side that always gives them problems.
Goals from Neo Maema, Peter Shalulile and substitute Marcelo Allende gave them their third victory of the season.
Masandawana had a rather uncharacteristic start to the season with two wins, a draw and a defeat prior to this.
But they will be pleased, having scored eight goals in their last three matches now. They showed their intentions of winning the match as early as the second minute as Maema pounced from a loose ball to slot home the opener inside the box.
It was all Sundowns in the opening half as Stellenbosch could not get out of their half and could not cope with the high press from the home side.
Downs suffered a blow in the 25th minute when Gaston Sirino was stretchered off with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Thapelo Morena, who went on to make assists for the second and third goals.
Stellies had better resistance late in the first half and threatened from counter-attacks.
But it was Sundowns who doubled their lead as Shalulile scored his fourth goal of the season when he beat the offside trap and finished off a well-weighted defence-splitting pass to make it 2-0.
Sundowns continued with their dominance in the second stanza and came close to increasing their lead, but were denied by good goalkeeping from Sage Stephens.
New signing Allende, who made his debut when he replaced Themba Zwane late in the second half, was officially unveiled yesterday hours before the match.
The Chilean international didn’t take much time to introduce himself in South African football as he netted his first goal 13 minutes from time with a tap-in from Morena's cross.
Stellies, who beat Sundowns 3-0 in the reverse fixture last season, will be hoping for a change in fortunes when they host Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 this weekend.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
